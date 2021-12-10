New Assistant Superintendent at Treutlen Probation Detention Center

Submit Release
Zachary Mixon Promoted

 

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Zachary Mixon to Assistant Superintendent at the Treutlen Probation Detention Center (PDC) effective June 16, 2021. As Assistant Superintendent, Mixon will be responsible for assisting the Superintendent with daily operations of the facility, overseeing staff and supervising 182 male detainees.

"Mixon has worked his way up through the ranks and demonstrated a commitment to the GDC mission," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We are confident that his knowledge in Corrections will benefit the staff and detainees at Truetlen PDC."

Mixon began his career with the Department in 2012 as a Correctional Officer at Montgomery State Prison (SP). In 2015, he was promoted to Sergeant at Telfair SP, and then transferred to Treutlen PDC in 2016.   In 2020, he was promoted to Lieutenant at Treutlen PDC, where he currently serves.

Mixon’s departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Sergeant’s Academy, CERT and TACT Basis Training, Supervision I, II, and III, and Lieutenant’s Academy Training.

 

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov

