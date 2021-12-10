New Assistant Superintendent at Helms Facility

Laura Scott-Gist Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Laura Scott-Gist to Assistant Superintendent at the Helms Facility effective October 1, 2021. As Assistant Superintendent, Scott-Gist will be responsible for assisting the Superintendent with daily operations of the facility, overseeing staff, and supervising 65 male and female offenders.

"Scott-Gist brings with her a wealth of criminal justice knowledge," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We are confident she will prove to be an asset to the staff and offenders at Helms Facility."

Prior to beginning her career with the agency, Scott-Gist served in various government and state roles ranging from Assistant Director of Programs with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice to Program Director with Clayton County Mental Health Court and Program Director with Clayton County District Attorney’s Office. She began her career with GDC in 2017 as a Training and Development Coordinator for the Professional Development Program in Engineering and Construction, where she currently serves.

Scott-Gist holds a Master of Science from Valdosta State University and a Bachelor of Arts from Georgia State University. Her departmental training consists of Mental Health Training, Report Writing, and Sex Offender Training.

