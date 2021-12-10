(Video) MEK Iran: Iranian Commemorate Student Day Despite Security Pressure
We pay tribute to those pioneer students who opened the path in 1953. Youths in Iran continue the same path by their presence in the Nov. 2019 uprising.
The important feature of this day is that it originated in 1953 when 3 students at Tehran University were killed by the Shah’s regime because of their participation in a peaceful protest.
Over the last forty-plus years, the mullahs’ regime has tried to downplay the event and have even exploited it by holding pro-government ceremonies.
This hasn’t gone down well with students and they have used these state-run ceremonies to protest the Iranian regime’s human rights violations, their exporting of terrorism, and useless nuclear projects.
It seems that no longer do the Iranians want any more religious tyranny inflicted upon them because both the country and its resources are wasted.
Iranian youths have made it quite clear that they would be only able to enjoy their youthful years when the dictators are out of power.
Daily suppression didn’t stop the students from commemorating the anniversary of the Student Day, especially (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters by joining the MEK resistance units, across the country.
Commemorating December 7, the “Student Day” in Iran, the Resistance Units and supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI / MEK Iran) paid homage to the students who laid down their lives for freedom and in the struggle against the religious dictatorship by posting banners, placards, and graffiti, in different cities of Iran.
They reiterated their resolve to continue their struggle until Iran is free and highlighted the role played by the youth in the upcoming protests.
The MEK supporters also posted messages from the resistance leadership (Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance) These activities took place despite a heightened state of security in the cities.
In addition to different parts of Tehran, these activities were carried out in Isfahan, Mashhad, Karaj, Ardabil, Urmia, Qom, Tabriz, Arak, Neyshabur, Jahrom, and Takestan.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): On December 7, Iran’s Student Day, we pay tribute to those pioneer students who opened the path in 1953.
Youths in Iran continue the same path by their presence in the Nov. 2019 uprising and the uprisings in Khuzestan, Sistan, and Baluchestan, and the protests of Isfahan and Shahrekord.
