(Video) MEK Iran: Iranian Commemorate Student Day Despite Security Pressure

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Each year, Iranians commemorate Student Day, which is 16 Azar in the Iranian calendar, or December 6th or 7th. The important feature of this day is that it originated in 1953 when 3 students at Tehran University were killed by the Shah.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): “Maryam Rajavi: Dear students, liberty is in your hands,” “Hail to the brave students who will not give up until the overthrow of the ruling theocracy in Iran,” Let’s spread the Resistance Units everywhere throughout the country,

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): “Massoud Rajavi: In the Iranian people’s struggle against the Velayat-e Faqih (ruling religious dictatorship), the youths and especially students’ initiatives and creative breakthroughs will breaks the deadlocks,”

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Commemorating December 7, the “Student Day” in Iran, the Resistance Units and supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) paid homage to the students who laid down their lives for freedom and in the struggle against dictatorship.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Resistance units by posting banners, placards, and graffiti, in different cities of Iran. They reiterated their resolve to continue their struggle until Iran is free and highlighted the role played by the youth in upcoming protests.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The MEK supporters also posted messages from the resistance leadership. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of (NCRI)and Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Resistance these activities took place despite a heightened state of security.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The slogans read: “Long live the memory of the students martyred in the 1988 massacre,” “The student are vigilant, they hate the dictator,” “Hail to the Student Day, death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi“ "Hail to the brave students".