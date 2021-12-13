UniFarm to host leading projects $GMS, $JADE, $ORE, $GOTEM & $UFARM for the upcoming Cohort 30
UniFarm Cohort 30 to go live on Binance Smart Chain on 10th December, 2021 at 1.30 PM UTC
We're delighted to provide continuous staking opportunities for our token holders seeking exposure towards various participating projects in a pool. We intend to real a TVL of $100 by the end of 2022.”INDIA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniFarm, a decentralized farming pool of DeFi's most innovative projects, announced its new UniFarm Cohort 30 which will be live on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with top leading DeFi projects including Gamestar ($GMS), Jade Protocol ($JADE), Outrace ($ORE), Gotem.io ($GOTEM) and UniFarm ($UFARM) - latter being the project itself.
— Mohit Madan, CEO & Founder, UniFarm
UniFarm allows its users to farm numerous project tokens on an easy-to-use interface that allows them to stake and unstake assets (with a reset) at any time. The best thing is that it only takes one of the eligible assets to begin farming the entire available set of tokens, and users maintain complete control over their assets at all times. UniFarm is now the most user-friendly cross-project farming aggregation platform on the market as a result of its unique gamified framework.
UniFarm has had a fantastic run so far. The platform has locked over $100 million in total value in a little over 10 months, making it a one-of-a-kind staking and farming solution in the DeFi industry. The project has completed 29 cohorts till now, with over 90+ projects participating in pools across three networks: Ethereum, Binance, and Polygon.
Introducing UniFarm Cohort 30
UniFarm Cohort 30 will span 180 days and payout an APY of 36% to 180%, depending on how long you stay staked. The total prize pool for this cohort is $250,000, with $50,000 going to each project. Tokens worth $500k can be staked per project.
Here’s a closer look at UniFarm’s prestigious project offering:
Gamestar
GameStar Exchange is a revolutionary trading platform that allows peer to peer traders to directly connect their wallets to participate in the market. All transactions are hosted in a smart contract. The user manages their own private keys to maintain control of their assets and to avoid the security risk of centralized management.
Jade Protocol
Jade Protocol is a decentralized reserve currency platform on Binance Smart Chain. Unlike DAI or USDC, which are pegged to the value of the U.S. dollar, JADE's reserves are crypto assets held by the Jade Protocol Treasury.
Outrace
Outrace is a one-of-a-kind play-to-earn NFT racing game showcasing its strategic concept and mechanics. These include card management; dice roll management and stats management. The overall objective of the game is to win the race using the array of cars that can be purchased and customized using ORE token. ORE can be earned by racing in conqueror mode or in PVP ‘s sprint races. What makes this game so interesting is that it offers the player not only excitement and entertainment but enables them to earn crypto and earn prizes for their activity.
Gotem.io
Founded in 2015, GotEm.io is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency $GOTEM, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.
UniFarm
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking solution that brings together the best DeFi projects to provide investors with value. UniFarm allows you to stake a single token in exchange for a large number of high-quality tokens, ensuring that your portfolio is automatically diversified in addition to a fantastic APY.
"We are delighted to provide continuous staking opportunities for our token holders seeking exposure towards various participating projects in a pool. We intend to real a TVL of $100 by the end of 2022.” Mohit Madan, CEO & Founder, UniFarm
About UniFarm
UniFarm allows investors and DeFi initiatives to create value by allowing them to stake one token and gain numerous tokens as a result. UniFarm uses gamification to encourage token holders to stay long-term investors and expose projects to a new group of interested investors.
Media Contact: Akansha Sharma, akansha.sharma@oropocket.com
Website: https://UniFarm.co.
Akansha Sharma
UniFarm
akansha.sharma@unifarm.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other