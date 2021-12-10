UPS Battery Market worth US$ 1,475.7 Million by 2028 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

Growing Applications of UPS Battery in Data Centers Worldwide Driving Growth of UPS Battery Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “UPS Battery Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion, and Other Product Types) and Application (Commercial, Residential, and Other Applications),” the market was valued at US$ 695.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1,475.7 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage: Details

Market Size Value in: US$ 695.6 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by: US$ 1,475.7 Million by 2028

Growth rate: CAGR of 10.6% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period: 2021-2028

Base Year: 2021

No. of Pages: 147

No. Tables: 56

No. of Charts & Figures: 72

Historical data available: Yes

Segments covered: Product Type and Application

Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope: US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage: Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

There has been a huge increase in demand for data centers worldwide due to the rising data related services, which is driving the demand for UPS. Further, cloud-based services require to be online to provide services, which is surging the need for UPS systems. The growing trend of cloud computing and virtualization has led to a rise in data centers globally. As per the Energy Innovation 2020 facts, some of the largest data centers across the world can comprise several IT devices and need ~100 megawatts (MW) of power capacity, which is sufficient to power ~80,000 households in the US. In 2018, worldwide data centers consumed ~205 terawatt-hours (TWh) or 1% of global electricity.

Growing Applications of UPS Battery in Data Centers

The growing trend of cloud computing and virtualization has led to a rise in data centers globally. As per the Energy Innovation 2020 facts, some of the largest data centers in the globe can contain several IT devices and need ~100 megawatts (MW) of power capacity, which is sufficient to power ~80,000 households in the US. In 2018, the worldwide data centers consumed ~205 terawatt-hours (TWh) or 1% of global electricity. At present, there are 4,738 colocation data centers from 127 countries.

Impact of COVID–19 Pandemic on UPS Battery Market

According to the latest report from World Health Organization (WHO), the US, India, Brazil, Russia, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy are among the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak is adversely affecting the industries across the world. Also, the global economy witnessed downturn in 2020 and it is likely to continue in 2021. The pandemic has disturbed UPS battery businesses and supplies globally. Market players experienced disruptions in their operations, and it is likely to have consequences till mid-2021. The global energy & power industry is one of the major industries that are suffering serious disruptions due to COVID-19 pandemic that is hindering the growth of the global UPS battery market. Factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have impacted the UPS battery market.

UPS Battery Market: Product Type

Based on product type, the UPS battery market is segmented into lead-acid, Li-ion, and other product type. Lead-acid batteries have showed a record of better reliability when deployed in uninterruptible power supply systems. In case of large power applications where the weight is not a prime concern, lead-acid batteries act as the most economical choice.

UPS Battery Market: Application Based

In terms of application, the UPS battery market has been segmented into commercial, residential, and others. UPS batteries are used in a wide range of applications including workstation, server room, network closet, large data center, computer room, financial or bank systems, industrial processing, internet hosting sites, and medical & emergency applications.

UPS Battery Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

CSB Energy Technology Co., Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Company, EATON Corporation, Exide Industries Ltd., FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A., GS Yuasa International Ltd., Leoch International Technology Limited, Northstar, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Group Corp are among the key players in the global UPS Battery market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2021, GS Yuasa has expanded its range of SWL batteries with two new ones for UPS applications.

In 2020, FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A. had attended the Middle East Energy event held from 5 to 7 March. At the event, the company showcased the FLB and FHT ranges, both with AGM technology, suitable for security systems, UPS, and telecommunications.

