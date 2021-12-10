Centrifugal Pump Market 2021 Sales, Size, Share, Growth and Trend Forecast to 2027 | KSB AG, Xylem, Wilo SE, Sulzer AG

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The global centrifugal pump market was valued at US$ 36,700 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 52,918 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2020 and 2027.

Centrifugal pumps transfer fluids by turning rotating kinetic energy into fluid flow hydrodynamic energy. An engine or an electric motor provides this rotational energy. Pumps for sewage, agriculture, water, petrochemicals, and petroleum are all frequent uses for these pumps. Centrifugal pumps are the most common pump type, and they are chosen over other pumps because of their design simplicity, wide capacity range, steady flow rate, ease of maintenance, and operating efficiency. An electric motor, steam turbine, or gasoline engine produces rotating kinetic energy.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Centrifugal Pump Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Centrifugal Pump Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Centrifugal Pump Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· ITT Corporation

· Ruhrpumpen Group

· KSB AG

· Xylem Inc.

· Flowserve Corporation

· Wilo SE

· Sulzer AG

· Weir Group plc

· Ebara Corporation

· Grundfos AG.

Drivers & Trends

Emerging economies in Asia Pacific and MEA are focused on improvising drinking water facilities in rural as well as urban areas. Exploration of new water sources is expected to boost sales of centrifugal pumps with enhanced capabilities and efficiency for agricultural as well as domestic purposes. Furthermore, the number of desalination projects are increasing rapidly since the majority of the world lacks basic facility of running water. Hence, these factors are expected to boost the global centrifugal pump market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2014, the Moroccan government introduced rural water supply projects to provide rural communities with safe and reliable drinking water.

Centrifugal pump Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

· Single-stage Pump

· Multi-stage Pump

· Axial & Mixed Flow Pump

· Submersible Pump

· Sealless & Circulator Pumps

By Capacity (HP)

· Small

· Medium

· High

By End Use

· Industrial

· Chemicals

· Water & Wastewater Treatment

· Power

· Oil & Gas

· Pharmaceuticals

· Food & Beverages

· Others

· Agricultural

· Domestic

By Region

· North America

· Europe

· APAC

· Rest of World

Regional Classification

The Centrifugal Pump market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

Key Developments

· Major market players are focused on product launches, in order to expand the product portfolio For instance, in October 2019, Xylem Inc. introduced new Goodwind S Series of smart pumps named NC100S and CD100S Dri-Prime dewatering.

· Key companies are focused on mergers and acquisitions, in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in November 2019, Wilo USA LLC, a subsidiary of Wilo SE, acquired Marsh Pumps LLC.

