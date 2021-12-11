Adult Diapers Market Growth Rate, Trends, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

Adult Diapers Market

The growing incidence of urinal & fecal incontinence, and rising geriatric population & diseases coupled with rising affordability of the adult diapers

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Adult Diapers Market is projected to reach USD 32.17 billion by 2027. The market is estimated to be powered by the increasing use of disposable & overnight diapers. Growing geriatric population, rising urinary incontinence, diabetes, mobility impairment, and other diarrheal & intestinal diseases are some of the key reasons the market is being deliberately driven. Women empowerment, rising disposable income, growing adoption of the provident funding & pension schemes amongst many organizations, and elderly healthcare policies by many government & insurance sectors have helped increase the affordability of the adult diapers in many regions around the world.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created endless disruptions to the manufacturing or production industries due to a shortage of resources in different parts of the world. The leading players in the industry are skeptical about the market's future and try to redesign their strategies to support the challenge. The pandemic had a serious impact on the distribution chains as a result of regular lockdowns. COVID-19 has influenced foreign commerce, exports and imports, and has also contributed to a major decrease in demand in the industry. The big companies operating on the market try to clear their stock and concentrate on keeping their cash balances. It is likely that people's average disposable income is reduced and producers are trying to develop innovative solutions of diapers at an affordable price, which can meet customer requirements at a much lower cost. However, as the number of the isolation wards increase and mane healthcare workers involved in such wards started preferring the use of the diapers as they do not get access to the restroom for a longer period of time.

The market has been observing a sound growth due to the growing popularity of the urinal & fecal incontinence protective products for the adults. According to the industry experts, innovative products that focus on the lightweight, reusable, germ-killing, long-usable, and environmentally friendly products, are high in demand from the customers.

Urinary incontinence has been one of the most prominent factors that most of the adult groups have felt the need for using the diapers. Adults aging 45 to 54 are mostly facing urinary incontinence owing to the level of stress they face in their daily life. The growing tendency of depression-driven disorders & diseases has led to urinary incontinence. Adults aging more than 55 mostly suffer from mixed urinary incontinence, where diabetes plays a major role.

Key participants include Attends Healthcare Products, Inc., DSG International, Abena A/S, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Principle Business Enterprises, Inc., Unique Wellness, Linette, Chiaus (Fujian) Industrial Development Co., Ltd., ChoiceShops Limited, and Vora Global, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Adult Diapers Market on the basis of product, diaper type, sales channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

• Pant Type

• Pad Type

• Tape-on

• Others

Diaper Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

• Disposable

• Cloth

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

• Hypermarket

• Wholesale

• E-commerce

• Retail Stores

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of APAC

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

Key questions answered by the report

• At what rate will the Adult Diapers Market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2027?

• What are the key factors driving Adult Diapers Market?

• What is leading region that add to the highest market valuation in Adult Diaper market?

• What are the strategies adopted by major players in the industry?

• Who are the key players in the Adult Diapers Market in different sectors?

