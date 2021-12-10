Top 10 Nationally Honored 3-on-6™ Full-Mouth Implant Specialist, Brookside-Dental, Announces New Price Options in UTAH
The 3 on 6™ Method:
Invented in 2015, the 3 on 6™ treatment is the most advanced smile restoration treatment to date. It consists of three permanent bridges secured to six implants. The 3 on 6™ is a truly permanent solution that doesn't need to be removed to be cleaned, ever. Standard brushing and flossing are all that is required. The teeth sit right against the natural gum line, making it function and feel like natural teeth in the user's mouth. The zirconia bridges are 5x stronger than other porcelain restorations, and when coupled with the six implants, the 3 on 6™ is designed to last a lifetime. Their opinion is that the 3 on 6™ is the best smile restoration treatment available and should be the first option considered. They are the only licensed 3 on 6™ provider in Utah County. https://www.brooksidedentalutah.com/
Improving Smiles. Changing Lives. Over 60% of 3 on 6™ patients had previously decided to not pursue any treatment because the treatment plans, they received are too expensive. The 3 on 6™ has made permanent smile restoration affordable and accessible for many people who previously they are left to choose between dentures or a smile they aren't happy with. Losing the patients teeth means losing the patients smile, losing the patients ability to eat and speak normally, and losing the patients confidence. There are a range of good options depending on the patient’s needs and budget. Brookside Dental (AKA: Smile Clinic Orem) offers FREE consultations for any patient who is considering a full mouth treatment. They will do an exam with x-rays and present the patient with various options for treatment and answer all the patient questions.
Permanent Placement! Six implants are placed to provide permanent strength and protect from bone loss with a 3 on 6™ implant. Beautiful Bridges! Three beautiful, bright, and incredibly strong zirconia bridges are attached to the implants. Control and Comfort! With no acrylic mouthpiece, eating and speaking feels just like using the patient’s natural teeth. Minimal Maintenance! No glues or rinses. Brushing and flossing are all that is needed. More than just a new smile... Restoring someone's beautiful smile has the effect of changing how they interact with people, and more importantly how they feel about themselves. Whether it's asking for a raise or inviting someone to dinner, being confident in their smile has made a world of difference. Don't wait! Restore the beauty and confidence that will improve the patient r life for the better. The patient r only regret will be that the patient hadn’t done it sooner.
The 3 on 6™ Process:
Step 1: Free Consultation: Everything begins with a free consultation with a 3 on 6™ certified doctor. They will take scans of the patient r mouth which they will use to determine if the patient is a candidate for the 3 on 6™. At this initial consultation, they will also go over payment and financing options with the patient and determine if and when the patient would like to begin treatment.
Step 2: Implant Surgery: At the following appointment, the implant surgery will take place. This can be done with local anesthesia or the patient can choose to be sedated. After this surgery, the implants will need to heal for anywhere from a few weeks to a few months. During this time the patient will receive a temporary denture so that the patient is not toothless while the patient heal. In some cases, a single piece bridge can be placed instead of a denture. their dental lab will use scans of the patient r teeth or pre-designed models to design the patient r new smile. The patient will have input on the design including the shade of the teeth.
Step 3: Temporary Restoration: After the patient’s implants are healed, the patient will stop wearing the denture and will have temporary bridges placed on the patient’s implants. These are made out of a cheaper material and will serve as a test drive. After trying the bridges for two weeks the doctor will meet with the patient again to see if the patient ’re happy with their smile or if they would like some adjustments with the shade or fit. Based on the patient r feedback, the Doctor may make some modifications to the patient r bridges.
Step 4: Final Bridges: The patient r final zirconia bridges will then be made by their dental lab specialists, based on the specifications from the patient r Doctor. A final appointment will be scheduled in which the Doctor will place the patient r final bridges and ensure that it meets all the patient r expectations. The patient r new 3 on 6™ smile will be beautiful and permanent. The patient doesn’t have to ever remove it and can maintain it with simple brushing and flossing. The patient can smile, speak, kiss, and chew with confidence!
Their 3 on 6™ procedure comes with a limited lifetime guarantee with participating providers. their goal is to make the patient r new 3 on 6™ smile last the patient for the rest of the patient r life. By following their guidelines and oral health directions, their know that it can happen! Some benefits of the guarantee include free implant replacement in the first year due to failure, lifetime full implant replacement if no Osseo integration occurs, lifetime bite adjustments by the patient r provider, discounted replacement bridges, and more! Check with the patient r provider to see if they offer the guarantee and for terms and conditions.
FAQ’s:
a- “Do they accept insurance?”
Most of their offices work with just about all dental insurance companies to help the patient get reimbursed for the work the patient receives.
b- “Can I finance my treatment with payments?”
If the patient has good credit (score of 600 or higher), chances are the patient will qualify for financing. If the patient does not have good credit, they may still be able to help the patient with payments but will require a down payment and a steady income.
c- “What if I don't live near a 3 on 6™ provider location?”
Because of the high quality and low prices of their work, they have many patients who come from out of town to have work done. The office manager at their location will be happy to help the patient find a convenient hotel, and schedule the patients work so that as few trips as possible are required.
d- “How does the 3 on 6™ price compare to comparable treatments?”
Their 3 on 6™ patients often save between 15 to 30 thousand dollars from other comparable treatment plans. Their licensed offices pride themselves on being able to offer the most competitive prices in the market. Because implants and full mouth restorations are all that they do, they get great deals on the supplies and equipment they use, the doctors are quicker and more efficient, and the cost of their equipment is spread out over many patients, instead of a few. They are also able to offer significant savings by using their own in-house lab instead of an outside lab like most offices.
e- “Is the procedure painful?”
Their doctors make sure that this is as pleasant an experience as possible. Most providers can do local anesthesia or general anesthesia with a dedicated anesthesiologist if the patient 'd prefer to just sleep through the entire procedure and wake up with a beautiful new smile. Similar to most trips to the dentist, the patient shouldn’t feel any pain during the procedure. During the next 24 hours, any pain the patient experience can normally be controlled with Ibuprofen or Tylenol. The doctor can help the patient as needed. Their patients are nearly always pleasantly surprised at how painless the process is.
f- “How long is the recovery?”
Most patients are able to go back to work within a day or two after the surgery. After the implants are placed, the patient will generally require a 3-month healing period for the implants before they place the patient’s final restorations.
g- “Will I leave my surgery with no teeth?”
Absolutely not! The patient will leave the office the day of surgery with a beautiful new smile. During the time that the implants are healing the patient will either have a temporary teeth restoration or a removable option like a denture, depending on bone levels and pricing. Rest assured, the patient will never leave their office without teeth in the patient’s mouth!
h- “How do I know if I'm a candidate?”
During the patient’s consultation, the patient’s doctor will look at the mouth and at a 3D scan of their bones. The amount of bone the patient has will be very important to whether the patient is eligible for a 3 on 6™. The doctor will let the patient know during the consultation which procedures they are a candidate for.
i- “What if I don't have enough bone for implants?”
Through the use of bone grafting and/or zygomatic implants they can usually find a solution where other office may not. It is only a small percentage of patients who don't have enough bone for the 3 on 6™. For those patients, they can usually offer another solution like the All-on-X.
j- “What is the difference between the All-on-X and the 3 on 6™?”
The All-on-X is a larger, bulky restoration that can feel unnatural in the patients mouth and is secured with their implants. It is sometimes the best option when there is significant bone loss. It also usually requires removing some bone to get it to fit in the mouth. The All-on-X can also trap food and may need to be removed periodically for cleanings and to prevent infection. The 3 on 6™ uses three bridges that are attached using six implants in an arch. Only the teeth are replaced so there are no fake acrylic gums, making it feel just like having the patient r natural teeth in the patients mouth again. Instead of removing bone, bone grafting is done to extracted teeth and the six implants all help to maintain the patients natural healthy bone levels. The 3 on 6™ does not need to be removed for cleanings or maintenance.
k- “Why shouldn't I just go with a denture?”
Most people experience a gag reflex with dentures because it can feel like using a large plastic mouth guard. It can also cause irritation and pain. In addition, glues must be used to try to prevent the denture from slipping out. Some of the glue will be ingested which is uncomfortable and unhealthy. Denture users also must avoid certain foods. Since dentures don’t provide any bone support, the bone in the patients jaw slowly deteriorates when the patient has a denture. This changes the shape of the patient’s mouth, making it so that the patient ’ll need to use more glue and eventually replace the patient’s dentures every few years. Dentures should be the last option.
l- “How do I maintain my new teeth?”
Maintaining the patients new 3 on 6™ smile will be similar to taking care of regular teeth. If the patient keeps them clean, they should last the rest of the patient’s life. The patient will still need to brush and floss, and they highly recommend the use of a water flosser to help keep the patients implants and gums very clean. Patients should schedule regular dental cleanings every 6 months. They also recommend the patient avoid smoking and drugs as these things can affect the patient’s bone density and implant longevity. A healthy diet and exercise will contribute to the patients dental and overall health.
Professional Care With a Personal Touch @ UTAH SMILE CLINIC! At Utah Smile Clinic they provide the most advanced dental treatment while maintaining a personal and friendly environment. When a patient walks through their doors, they strive to make them feel at ease and understood. They want to know more than just what the patient’s dental problem is. Their goal is to help restore whatever the patient is missing, whether that is confidence, comfort, or the patient’s ability to eat the foods they love. They are grateful to have the patient’s trust and promise they will take great care of the patient. Utah Smile Clinic is proud to offer the best dental care in UTAH. Their staff is trained and experienced to provide their patients with the best, most up to date, comfortable dental experience possible. They make sure to spend enough time with each patient so that they are fully knowledgeable and comfortable with any treatment that will be provided. They guarantee that all procedures will be done to their high standards and they are confident that their patients will be satisfied.
3 on 6™ Limited Lifetime Guarantee! Their 3 on 6™ procedure comes with a limited lifetime guarantee. Their goal is to make the patients new 3 on 6™ smile last them for the rest of their life. By following the guidelines and oral health directions, they know that it can happen! After the patient receives their new 3 on 6™ smile, the they are covered with a limited lifetime guarantee as long as the patient:
Attend cleaning and exam appointments every 6 months
Follow the patient r home-care instructions
Contact the patient r 3 on 6™ Provider in a timely manner with any concerns about the patient’s new smile.
First year services:
Free implant replacement due to failure
Free replacement bridges due to breakage
Lifetime services:
Free full implant replacement when no osseo-integration occurs
Free reattachment if bridges fall off or come loose
Free bite adjustments with a hand-piece by the patient r provider during cleaning
Free implant replacement after osseo-integration (this includes the parts, not the labor)
Discounted replacement bridges
*See Terms and Conditions
