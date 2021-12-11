Grain Analyzer Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.60% Till 2028 | Industry Size and Share Analysis Report

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Grain Analyzers Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% and reach USD 1211.7 Million by 2028. The quality of the food grains is analyzed by using the samples and testing it for its physical characteristics, including its size and weight, and other compositional analysis. The food grains are usually analyzed to monitor its quality during harvest and storage and make procurement and distribution decisions accordingly. The increase in number of government regulations and norms related to safety and quality of these seeds across the globe is a key factor anticipated to augment the growth of the global market.

The food grains are usually analyzed to monitor its quality, time of storage, procurement, and distribution. The increase in number of government regulations and norms related to safety and quality of food grains across the globe is a key factor anticipated to augment the growth of the global industry. Increase in globalization in the grain trade, initiatives taken for prevention of foodborne diseases and stringent regulations by the government about the quality of the food grains are some of the key factors driving the growth of these analyzers’ market. Improper laws in specific regions and lack of awareness about the benefits of analysis may restrict the growth of the industry.

Key Players:

Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Hitachi High-Technologies (Japan), Carl Zeiss AG( Germany), Tescan (Czech Republic), Hirox (Japan), Jeol Ltd.(Japan), Danaher Corporation (US), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), Angstrom Advanced Inc (US).

Market Overview:

The food and beverage industry is involved in transforming raw food materials into consumer food products. The sector includes groceries, oils and fats, food additives, functional foods and beverages, canned food, packaged foods, health and natural foods, baby food, animal food, syrup, baked food, soft drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, energy drinks, and packaging. The companies in this industry are looking for innovations in food that meet the changing consumer’s preferences in terms of global flavors, and varieties. The touchless transactions, open kitchen concept, ghost kitchens and e-commerce trends (especially during Covid 19) are reshaping the food and beverage sector.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Grain Analyzer market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolio to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The study gives a 360-degree view on business policies, company profiles, price, cost, revenue, and business contracts. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological advancements, tools, and methodologies.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Bench Top analyzer is expected to have a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019-2026 and the easy installation of this analyzer got wide recognition across the globe. It helps in analyzing wide range of parameters like protein, moisture, fat and oil.

• For analyzing, Cereal have got the major share in the market with a CAGR of 5.8% in 2026. Since cereals are considered to be the staple diet worldwide, these analyzers will play a significant role in upcoming years.

• The fat content is one of the key quality control parameters for feed as well as the food sector. Stringent government regulations, particularly in the European and the U.S. region regarding the labeling of food including grains to represent fat content, is also a critical factor that has led to the introduction of analyzers which measure the fat content.

• Central Grain Laboratories provides knowledge and lays down standards regarding the quality of seeds being used in the country and got the lion’s share in application segment.

• Fast growth of the food manufacturing industry as well as demand for high quality food seeds are rising, the demand for these Analyzer will increase over the forecasted period.

• Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growing CAGR of 6.3% in 2026 due to the increase in demand from various food manufacturing units.

Segments covered in the report:

Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Bench top

• Portable

• Others

Grain Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Cereals

• Pulses

• Oil Seeds

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Laboratories

• Farms

• Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Food

• Feed

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

Objective of Studies:

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Grain analyzer market.

Key Questions Answered In The Report

1. What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?

2. What are the key factors driving the global Grain analyzer market?

3. What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?

4. Who are the key players in the global Grain analyzer market?

5. What are the trending factors influencing the market shares?

6. What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

7. Which are the global opportunities for expanding the global Grain analyzer market?

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

