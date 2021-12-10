Dubai UAE Freediving Courses – Confined/Open Water Beginner Levels Available

With travel restrictions still impacting the diving community, Dubai-based Freediving UAE (+971-56-976-1000) offers an expanded range of courses.

The training services include Level I freediving introductory, and Level II freediving foundation courses.

Ongoing travel restrictions have made popular freediving destinations such as Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia less accessible. With the latest announcement, Freediving UAE provides access to world-class instructors and facilities for those wishing to enjoy the sport.

Freediving differs from its more well-known counterparts in that participants do not use any form of breathing apparatus. While the practice has been used as a means of gathering food for thousands of years, it is now growing in popularity as a form of extreme sport.

Diving for pearls was a source of wealth for the UAE long before oil was discovered, and the calm, warm waters continue to make it an ideal environment for freediving. The updated courses allow newcomers to experience the sport with assistance from experienced and qualified instructors.

For those who are completely new to freediving, the updated Level I course is designed to develop the basic skills and knowledge needed to enjoy the sport safely. It includes both theory and practical instruction, with the latter being conducted in confined water.

The Level II foundation course provides the skills and knowledge necessary to freedive safely with or without a guide line. It builds on the first level course, providing both confined and open water experience.

Freediving UAE has been in operation since 2009. As the oldest and largest freediving school in the GCC region, the company is best placed to provide a full range of courses, trips, and coaching for all skill levels.

A satisfied client stated: “I found Freediving UAE after doing extensive research on freediving courses. This is the best place to learn to freedive. Yuriy is not only skilled and highly knowledgeable, he is also absolutely passionate and will hook you both to diving and his wicked sense of humor.”

