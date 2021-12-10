Batter and Breader Premixes Market to Garner $ 3,255.06 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.1% CAGR: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest study on “Batter and Breader Premixes Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Batter Premixes Type (Adhesion Batter, Tempura Batter, Beer Batter, Thick Batter, and Customized Batter), Breader Premixes Type (Crumbs and Flakes, Flour and Starch), Application (Meat, Fish and Seafood, Vegetables, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 2,082.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,255.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Batter and bread premixes are food coatings that can be added to meat, poultry, vegetables, fish, and seafood to enhance its flavor, texture, and preserve its moisture content while frying or grilling. The batter is usually a thin coating to preserve food moisture during deep frying. It is a mixture of flour and liquids, such as water, milk, or eggs. This mixture can also be prepared by soaking grains in water or other liquid and grinding them. Leavening agents, such as baking powder, are used in combination with batters to improve fluffiness.

Rising customer preference for gluten-free and low- carbs items is likely to boost the market for the batter and breader products. The presence of gluten in food products can cause celiac disease that damages the small intestine and increases the risk of long-term health complications. Gluten-free premixes improve product quality, prolong shelf life, and provide a healthy alternative that is the main driver for the industry. Further, rising consumer health awareness, along with an increased incidence of gluten intolerance, is likely to drive batter and breader products demand.

Effect of COVID-19 on Batter and Breader Premixes Market

The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, Italy, the UK, Spain, and Argentina are among the most-affected countries in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases and reported deaths as of December 2020. The pandemic is hindering economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global chemical and materials industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as restrictions on supply chain and manufacturing activities. For instance, China is the global manufacturing hub and the largest raw material supplier for various industries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as APAC and Europe is limiting the global supply chains and hampering the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and various goods sales. All these factors are restraining the global batter and breader premixes market.

Based on batter premixes type, the batter and breader premixes market is categorized into adhesion batter, tempura batter, beer batter, thick batter and customized batter. In 2019, the adhesion batter segment held the largest share of the global batter and breader premixes market. Adhesion batter is a batter that is specially formulated to bind the outer coatings, such as breading, to a slick or an irregular surface of a substrate. They are applied as a thin coat that can adhere well to the surface of the meat. This type of batter basically provides a cohesive layer between the breading and the substrate. This batter also provides color, texture, and flavor to the foods. It helps in controlling the pick-up of breadings and also helps in preventing the surface voids through the loss of breading. These batters are mostly starch-based and have a high solid content with low viscosity. These factors further propel the growth of the batter and breader premixes market globally.

Batter and Breader Premixes Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Blendex Company; Bowman Ingredients; Bunge North America, Inc.; Coalescence LLC; House- Autry Mills; Kerry Group; Mccormick And Company, Inc.; Newly Weds Foods; Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd.; and Solina Group are among the key players present in the global batter and breader premixes market. These companies are implementing growth strategies such as product developments, and mergers and acquisitions to expand the customer base and gain significant market share across the world, which permit them to maintain their brand name globally.

