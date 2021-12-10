John Alexander previously ran the popular website InformeDesign.org or InformeDesign. John Alexander has over 18 years of experience as an architect, primarily working in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, USA, Dec. 09, 2021 -- John Alexander has officially joined Green Building Elements as Chief Building Architect. John is best known as the principal for his firm Alexander Architecture and for operating the popular building design website InformeDesign.

InformeDesign.org, a website that helps building designers use mainly research-based information to make the right decisions during the building design process. Green Building Elements believes that John’s experience, especially with sustainable buildings design, is invaluable for the company.

Over the past few years, we’ve seen a rise in the popularity of green design trends. Every business and homeowner wants to make sure that their home or place of business (whichever may be the case) is environmentally sustainable and friendly. Businesses like Green Building Elements use their experience and expertise in green building design to help cater to the growing demand for sustainable buildings and design. Highly experienced architects like John Alexander are instrumental in driving the move towards building sustainability.

“We welcome John Alexander onboard and strongly believe that he will be a major contributor to our mission of providing invaluable information to our clients and readers. His leadership will help grow and extend our services.” Said a representative for Green Building Elements LLC

She added, “We help clients save time and money while enjoying better results than if they were compared to hiring a local company. Over the years, we’ve helped several hundred individuals save money by helping them get the right price. Our website also provides information people can use to educate themselves and consequently make the right decisions regarding building design, location, and choice of materials. We also have a selection of modern metal building kits that are meant to save time and money.”

Green Building Elements bills itself as one of the leading news and information sources for all things building-related. The company also has a specialist section dedicated to discussing metal and modular buildings. Green Building Elements helps people get estimates for steel building construction, gives industry insight which helps them make informed decisions and compares the prices of steel buildings. In addition, the company also helps people evaluate all the available steel building options available and discover what steel building may suit their needs. In other words, the company helps individuals pick the correct type of metal building.

