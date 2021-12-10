Quintillion Releases Report on the Biggest Challenges Facing Subsea Cable Companies
EINPresswire.com/ -- The subsea cable industry is seeing immense growth and continues to be an integral part of the world’s internet infrastructure system. Quintillion released a new report describing many of the challenges facing the subsea cable industry in the midst of this growth as fiber optic companies seek to expand their systems and offer high-speed broadband to more locations around the world.
This report explains one of the biggest challenges facing the subsea cable industry following the shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. With many industrial plants around the world shutting down and stopping production for some time, there have been shortages in essential components needed to build submarine cables.
Some of these shortages include fiber cables, ODN infrastructure, and semiconductor chips. These shortages are prolonging building projects, and projections show it may take up to two years for the industry to catch up.
Another challenge that companies that serve remote locations have to face is getting materials to the building site. This is a major issue in Alaska, where Quintillion has built its subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network. The cost of getting supplies to Alaska is much higher than locations in the 48.
Many subsea cable companies also struggle to find funding for fiber optic cable networks. While there are several options available for funding, such as private investors or federal funding, companies don’t always know who their stakeholders are and may have difficulties funding the high costs of building these networks.
Additionally, the process of actually building fiber optic cable networks is time-consuming and labor-intensive. Companies need to plan routes, load ships with cables, and bury lines of cable below the seabed. And poor weather conditions, ice structures, and other environmental factors can create additional barriers.
And, finally, building the actual subsea cable routes is an extensive process. Companies to map out routes, navigate weather conditions, and install cables underneath the ground using cable ships. These issues are often regional, with more remote locations or areas with extreme weather being more difficult to build in.
Maintaining these systems is also a challenge. Fish trawlers, anchors, and sea life can potentially cause damage to cables, and national security issues and data vulnerability are concerns as well.
Quintillion is an Alaskan-based company in Anchorage that built the first and only subsea fiber optic cable in the US Arctic. To learn more about the network, visit the Quintillion website.
