Alabama State Christmas Tree Lighting 2021

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday, December 3, 2021 lit the official state Christmas tree. The theme of the ceremony was “Every Light a Prayer for Peace.” U.S. Space Force Commander of Space Delta 13 Col. Niki Lindhorst, as well as state Treasurer Young Boozer, Garden Club of Alabama officials and other community leaders and the 151st Army National Guard Band joined the governor for the ceremony. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)

