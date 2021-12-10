Visible Genomics Introduces New VP of Sales

Kirsten Bower brings 25 years of experience in Business Development and Sales/Sales Leadership in the Optometric and Ophthalmic industry.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visible Genomics is pleased to announce it has added to its dynamic leadership team, hiring Kirsten Bower as the company’s Vice President of Sales.Visible Genomics is a Chicago-area genetics testing company renowned for its non-invasive genetic eye test that determines a patient’s likelihood of contracting Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), a disease that causes blindness. Through the use of DNA, via a simple swab, patients’ basic health factors, and a comprehensive risk assessment, Visible Genomics is able to provide advanced awareness of disease risk like never before.In the company’s latest news, Visible Genomics is introducing its brand new, yet highly experienced, VP of Sales, Kirsten Tenges Bower . Kirsten joins the company with over 25 years of experience in Business Development and Sales/Sales leadership, including her most recent work with ABB Optical Group. She carries an aptitude for mastering complex clinical and technical subject matter, and vast experience launching new products and building strong, successful sales teams.“Optometry and Ophthalmology have been Kirsten’s passion and focus for the majority of her career and, as a result, has helped physicians provide better patient care and grow their practice,” says Scott Rediger, CEO of Visible Genomics. “With AMD being the leading cause of irreversible vision loss in the United States, affecting over 11 million people, Kirsten’s vast experience will prove to be not only beneficial in supporting our goals, but in helping patients receive better and more personalized care by their physicians.”For more information about Visible Genomics, please visit https://www.visiblegenomics.com/ About Visible GenomicsVisible Genomics was founded by CEO, Scott Rediger who boasts more than 25 years of entrepreneurship. During that time, Rediger has founded/co-founded three companies from start-up operations to annual revenues of more than $50M, including successful fundraising activities of more than $125M of equity and $150M of debt.