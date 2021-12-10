Tri-Cities Functional Medicine Releases Report on Common Autoimmune Diseases in Women
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri-Cities Functional Medicine released a new report on the most common autoimmune disorders in women. This report includes a symptoms checker for each disorder.
The new report provides statistics on the commonality of autoimmune disorders, stating that about 50 million Americans have autoimmune diseases and that from that population women are twice as likely to have an autoimmune disorder than men.
The report then goes on to explain the most common autoimmune diseases in women and how hormonal changes make people more susceptible to autoimmune diseases (such as menstrual cycles, menopause, oral birth control, and hormone replacement). The disease explained in the report include:
• Lupus: An autoimmune disorder that attacks healthy tissues and organs in the body, including skin, kidneys, joints, and the brain.
• Multiple sclerosis: A condition where the immune system attacks the brain’s myelin sheath.
• Rheumatoid Arthritis: A condition where the immune system attacks joint tissues, causing painful and swollen joints.
• Psoriasis: An autoimmune skin disorder that causes skin cells to build up and create itchy skin patches.
• Thyroid Conditions: An issue where the thyroid produces too much or too little of the thyroid hormone, including Hashimoto’s thyroiditis (hypothyroidism) or Graves’ disease, (hyperthyroidism).
Symptoms vary depending on the type of autoimmune disorder, but women often notice constant fatigue, aches and pains, muscle weakness or numbness, brain fog, gut issues, and weight changes.
While many women live with autoimmune disorders, the guide presents functional medicine as a viable solution for treating these conditions. Functional medicine takes a different approach to chronic issues like autoimmune disorders, treating the root cause of issues and tackling the problem instead of the symptoms.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine is an established functional medicine practice in Johnson City, Tennessee. For people living with autoimmune disorders or other common chronic conditions, visit the Tri-Cities website to take a free webinar and learn more.
Tambri Radawi
The new report provides statistics on the commonality of autoimmune disorders, stating that about 50 million Americans have autoimmune diseases and that from that population women are twice as likely to have an autoimmune disorder than men.
The report then goes on to explain the most common autoimmune diseases in women and how hormonal changes make people more susceptible to autoimmune diseases (such as menstrual cycles, menopause, oral birth control, and hormone replacement). The disease explained in the report include:
• Lupus: An autoimmune disorder that attacks healthy tissues and organs in the body, including skin, kidneys, joints, and the brain.
• Multiple sclerosis: A condition where the immune system attacks the brain’s myelin sheath.
• Rheumatoid Arthritis: A condition where the immune system attacks joint tissues, causing painful and swollen joints.
• Psoriasis: An autoimmune skin disorder that causes skin cells to build up and create itchy skin patches.
• Thyroid Conditions: An issue where the thyroid produces too much or too little of the thyroid hormone, including Hashimoto’s thyroiditis (hypothyroidism) or Graves’ disease, (hyperthyroidism).
Symptoms vary depending on the type of autoimmune disorder, but women often notice constant fatigue, aches and pains, muscle weakness or numbness, brain fog, gut issues, and weight changes.
While many women live with autoimmune disorders, the guide presents functional medicine as a viable solution for treating these conditions. Functional medicine takes a different approach to chronic issues like autoimmune disorders, treating the root cause of issues and tackling the problem instead of the symptoms.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine is an established functional medicine practice in Johnson City, Tennessee. For people living with autoimmune disorders or other common chronic conditions, visit the Tri-Cities website to take a free webinar and learn more.
Tambri Radawi
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine
email us here