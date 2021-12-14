James Lamont DuBose, Discusses Why Taking Mental Health Breaks is Essential to Your Overall Health
James Lamont DuBose, Fox Soul’s General Manager, Discussed Why Taking Mental Health Breaks is Essential to Your Overall HealthLOS ANGELES,, CA, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Lamont DuBose says that people must reconcile with the fact that they can’t be fully present in their support of others when they don’t carve out some time for themselves.
When there are deadlines to be met, and other responsibilities that have to be met, most people continue to push through to complete whatever task is at hand. James Lamont DuBose says that pushing through is the worst thing a person can do when they feel really fatigued and frustrated. According to the General Manager at Fox Soul, taking time out during the day for a short mental health break is essential to overall health.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), taking small breaks during the day affords people a number of health benefits. Stress reduction is the most profound reason people need to carve some time out for themselves, and Mr. DuBose agrees. “I can tell when my body is feeling stressed, and so I take the time to address my levels of stress when they arise. The fact is, stress can cause all sorts of residual effects on your body. It can make it difficult to concentrate, it can exacerbate existing health problems, and it can interfere with your personal relationships.”, James Lamont DuBose said.
According to Mr. DuBose, taking small mental health breaks during the day is an essential part of helping him maintain a healthy balance between his personal life and his work life. “I love what I do for a living. As a matter of fact, I can’t even imagine not being able to do what I do professionally. With that being said, I have come to learn that being able to manage stress and all of the things associated with that stress in my worklife are necessary. Taking five minutes or so to just clear my mind and relax makes all the difference to me and my level of productivity during the day. When my mind is racing, and I have feelings of frustration, or I am being pressured to meet a targeted deadline, I don’t think as clearly as I would if I didn’t have all of that going on.”, James Lamont DuBose said.
Taking a mental health break does not necessarily mean isolation, according to Mr. Dubose. “I have found that some of my most relaxing breaks have been having a bottle of water while discussing a game, or some other event in the breakroom with a member of my team. When I am working from home, I sometimes set an alarm for 15 minutes, or I will take a walk outside and enjoy the sun for 10 minutes or so. The fact is, learning to cope with stress is an essential part of mental fitness and the health of your body overall.”, said James Lamont DuBose.
There are other keys to mental and overall fitness, Mr. DuBose says that people should always keep at the top of their list of priorities. “In today’s society, when everyone is constantly on the move, people can very easily fall into the trap of not getting enough sleep. Sleep deprivation is associated with chronic diseases like diabetes, according to numerous medical studies. Sleep deprivation can also interfere with a person’s ability to think clearly, and it can make a person grumpy. Taking a mental health break to exercise can help people rest better at night. I have learned through experience that I can only be good to and for other people, when I take the time to be good to myself and do the things I need to do to be good to my mental and physical self.”, James Lamont DuBose said.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here