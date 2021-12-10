Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,410 in the last 365 days.

WYDOT hosts two virtual meetings on Snake River Bridge Project

Jackson, Wyo.  The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be hosting two virtual public meetings on the Snake River Bridge Replacement Project today, Dec. 9, 2021, and then again on Jan. 6, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.  There will be a short presentation, followed by an open format for questions.  You can find more information about what will be presented at the meeting at: http://visualmedia.jacobs.com/WYDOTSnakeRiverBridge.  You can also enter the virtual meeting at this web address.

 The meeting will have information about WYDOT's plans to replace the Snake River Bridge and improve the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390. Information will be available on the bridge and intersection design, as well as the project design and public involvement process and the next phases.

 WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures.  For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info. 

 

Snake River Bridge.jpg Snake River Bridge.  (WYDOT Photo)

 

You just read:

WYDOT hosts two virtual meetings on Snake River Bridge Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.