WYDOT hosts two virtual meetings on Snake River Bridge Project

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be hosting two virtual public meetings on the Snake River Bridge Replacement Project today, Dec. 9, 2021, and then again on Jan. 6, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a short presentation, followed by an open format for questions. You can find more information about what will be presented at the meeting at: http://visualmedia.jacobs.com/ WYDOTSnakeRiverBridge. You can also enter the virtual meeting at this web address.

The meeting will have information about WYDOT's plans to replace the Snake River Bridge and improve the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390. Information will be available on the bridge and intersection design, as well as the project design and public involvement process and the next phases.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

Snake River Bridge. (WYDOT Photo)