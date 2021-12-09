Pulse Technology partners with PrintReleaf; program helps sustain and grow global forestry system, a print job at a time

Chip Miceli, Pulse Technology

Pulse Technology further enhances its commitment to the environment and conservation by partnering with PrintReleaf

SCHAUMBURG, IL, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business owners and organization directors will now have the chance to not only save on the bottom line cost-per-page price of generating documents; they will have the chance to help sustain and grow the global forestry system too!

Pulse Technology (http://pulsetechnology.com), a technology company serving the IT, Managed Print Services and other needs of businesses throughout the Midwest and beyond, today announced a partnership with PrintReleaf, a certification system and platform to help companies offset their paper usage.

The PrintReleaf Exchange (PRX) is a patented software platform through which businesses can sustain and grow the global forestry system, one print job at a time. Through the arrangement with Pulse Technology, customers can select the managed forestry projects they wish to support.

“We’ve always been strong advocates for conservation,” said Pulse Technology CEO Chip Miceli. He continued, “One of the many benefits of Managed Print is the ability to reduce per-page costs and also conserve on paper. Now, with our partnership with PrintReleaf, we take the whole process a step further and actually give back to our environment with the planting of trees. This is a great energy conservation initiative.”

“PrintReleaf aims to partner with the leading managed print providers around the world. So the opportunity work with Pulse and their growing base of customers is one we’re excited about”, said Jordan Darragh, CEO of PrintReleaf. “Now more customers have a great opportunity as well to link their efforts to world’s Sustainable Development Goals as a result of their partnership with Pulse”.

PrintReleaf is a third-party certified, secure, automated platform that provides companies with an effortless way of moving toward sustainability, providing tracking and reporting data so that reforestation results can be shared.

Through this program, Pulse customers have the option to ‘releaf’ their paper consumption using patented technology which measures total paper consumption and converts that total into an equivalent number of trees that are automatically and certifiably planted around the world. Pulse customers can then choose their reforestation sites and track their ongoing impact with their own PrintReleaf portal.

About PrintReleaf

PrintReleaf is the only technology platform that measures customers' paper usage and certifiably reforests that usage on an equivalent basis. The patented PrintReleaf technology not only tracks paper consumption, but also monitors PrintReleaf reforestation partners to ensure fulfillment. Market-leading companies with a passion for the environment and a progressive concern for advancing environmental stewardship, together with their customers, rely on PrintReleaf to provide a nexus of partnerships involving forestry, technology, and business. For more information, please visit http://www.printreleaf.com.

About Pulse Technology

Pulse Technology is a leader in the field of print management, network services (IT) and other office solutions including furniture design and sales, office products and promotional products, with a history dating back to 1921. Pulse Technology is the re-branded name for several well-known area businesses: Des Plaines Office Equipment, McShane’s, and Kramer Leonard. With locations in Chesterton, IN, Chicago, Rockford and Schaumburg, IL, Pulse Technology serves the needs of businesses across the Midwest.

The firm provides products and services to a diverse client base that includes schools, hospitals, law offices, accounting firms, and financial institutions, among others. The firm has won the Sharp Document’s Hyakuman Kai award for sales excellence since 1988 and the Elite Dealer by The Week in Imaging since 2007, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing businesses across the United States. For additional information, please call 847-879-6400 or visit https://www.pulsetechnology.com. The company can be found on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/PulseTechnology1/



