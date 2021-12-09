GOVERNOR HOCHUL SIGNS LEGISLATION TO INCREASE AWARENESS OF RESOURCES FOR HUMAN TRAFFICKING VICTIMS

Thursday, December 9, 2021

Legislation (S.00924/A.3331) Requires Law Enforcement and District Attorney's Offices to Advise Human Trafficking Victims of the Availability of Social and Legal Services

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation that requires law enforcement and district attorney's offices to advise human trafficking victims of the availability of social and legal services. Upon encountering a person who reasonably appears to be or says they are a victim of human trafficking, law enforcement personnel must advise the victim of the availability of social and legal services specific to human trafficking cases. The agency will offer to connect the victim with the appropriate provider, unless the individual declines the services.

"Human trafficking is a global epidemic and we must do all we can to end these horrible crimes here in New York," Governor Hochul said. "It is not enough to just put laws in place to prevent trafficking -- we must prioritize supporting survivors and ensure they have the legal and social services resources they need to recover from such a tragic experience."

Human trafficking is a prevalent issue through the United States. While New York State has enacted a number of important measures to assist human trafficking survivors - such as the START act, signed last month, that strengthened protections for victims of trafficking -- this bill takes that one step further to ensure that survivors will be able to promptly access needed social and legal services.

Senator Jessica Ramos said, "The time it takes for a survivor of human trafficking to be connected to essential resources - whether it be mental health support, housing, or healthcare- can make all the difference. S249 ensures that Law Enforcement and District Attorneys must prioritize a person's immediate needs, and connect them with someone who speaks their language and is primarily concerned with their wellbeing. The kind of holistic intake envisioned by Assemblymember Hevesi and my bill moves best practices towards a focus of care and safety, instead of potentially deepening the trauma and fear for survivors."

Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi said, "I am extremely proud that this legislation, which passed the Senate and Assembly unanimously, was signed into law. Connecting survivors of human trafficking to appropriate social and legal services as soon as possible is crucial. I am grateful to Senator Ramos for her leadership on this issue and Governor Hochul for signing this legislation."

###