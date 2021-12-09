GOVERNOR HOCHUL SIGNS LEGISLATION TO REQUIRE ADOPTION SERVICES TO PROVIDE ALTERNATE LANGUAGE OPTIONS FOR THOSE WITH LIMITED ENGLISH PROFICIENCY

Thursday, December 9, 2021

Legislation (S.2585-A/A.6665-A) Requires the Office Of Children And Family Services To Provide Information On Post-Adoption Services In Other Languages For Those With Limited English Proficiency

Governor Hochul today legislation (S.2585-A/A.6665-A) into law to require the Office of Children and Family Services to provide adoption service information in certain languages other than English. The legislation ensures these services will be provided in French, Polish, and the ten most common non-English languages spoken by individuals with limited English proficiency in the New York State, based on census data. This information will be published with a language-accessible list of any benefits or services for post-adoption assistance.

"By expanding the support network of post-adoption information services, we'll be helping countless New Yorkers and their adoptive families get the information they need regardless of language," Governor Hochul said. "New York is home to people from all across the globe, and language proficiency shouldn't be an obstacle to accessing crucial information. This will provide new families the stability that is very much needed for adoptive families."

The law goes into effect 90 days from today.

Senator Jabari Brisport said, "I'm excited and proud to see this bill become law. Moving towards a legal system that fully recognizes and respects all types of families also means equitably supporting all types of families. Yet all the theoretical support options in the world mean nothing if the people who need them aren't told about them."

Assemblymember Catalina Cruz said, "The population changes rapidly taking place throughout our state require government agencies to adapt in order to better meet the needs of the children and families they are entrusted to serve and protect. This legislation will help adoptive families better provide for their children by having the State provide important information on post-adoption services that are available to them in their primary language. For many adoptive parents who are limited English proficient and English Language Learners, this change is an extremely positive development. The stronger these families become, the stronger New York becomes. I commend Governor Hochul for signing this bill into law and thank Senator Jabari Brisport for championing this issue in the New York State Senate."

