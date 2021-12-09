Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (December 9 - 15, 2021)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): Construction signs and erosion control measures have been installed. The contractor continues clearing and grading activities which may require some drilling and blasting along with the placement of graded solid rock. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary as construction activities continue. Utility relocations for gas, water, sewer, and electric are in progress. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of reduced speed zones.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-298 (GENESIS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 2.42 to LM 5.92: Shoulder, single lane closures, and a rolling roadblock between Cook Road and Wild Azalea Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/02/21 through 12/23/21 from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM. [2021-553]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction signs and erosion control measures are installed. Utility relocation activities for gas and sewer are in progress. Construction activities may require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages.

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor has begun clearing operations, installing erosion control measures, and water and gas line relocation. Intermittent lane closures and flagging operations are expected. Intermittent blasting operation has begun resulting in temporary road closures. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb county line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. Traffic has been shifted onto the detour between SR-288 and Old Blue Springs Road for the contractor to complete grade work in the area. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. Traffic shifts in Smithville will remain from Vaughn Lane to the end of project to allow contractor to complete work. There is a temporary diversion for Ferrell Rd, and one remains in place for Williams Road to allow contractor to construct new alignment. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should use caution in this area and watch for flaggers and construction equipment.

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing from north of SR-52 (LM 19.8) to north of Kip Chase Rd (LM 23.1) and SR-154 from Millsap Ave (LM 1.4) to east of Louvaine Rd (LM 6.3): The contractor has completed all resurfacing work but will be on site intermittently to complete installation of pavement markings and to perform punch list work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and watch for equipment in the roadway.

JACKSON COUNTY SR-53 (N. GRUNDY QUARLES HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 16.25 to LM 19.67: Shoulder, single lane closures, and an all stop for aerial crossings at the intersection of SR-53 and SR-85 and Old State Route 53. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/09/21 through 12/22/21 from 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM. [2021-843, 2021-846, 2021-848]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-85 (YORK HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 13.38 to LM 15.47: Shoulder, single lane closures, and an all stop for aerial crossings near the intersection of SR-53 and SR-85. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/09/21 through 12/22/21 from 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM. [2021-843]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from south of East Volunteer Dr (LM 9.4) to SR-294 (LM 14.0) and on SR-52 from near SR-111 (LM 10.2) to north of SR-52/SR-85 (LM 11.0): The contractor has completed all resurfacing work but will remain on site to install permanent pavement markings. Intermittent lane closures may be used to allow this work to proceed. Motorists are encouraged to use caution as they approach the work zone and should be prepared to stop.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-56 repair of the bridge over I-40 (LM 0.5): Bridge work and new asphalt transitions approaching the bridge have been completed, but the contractor will be on site intermittently performing punch list work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and to be prepared to stop as they approach the work zone.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (E. SPRING ST.) Utility Work westbound at LM 21.59: Shoulder and single lane closures at the corner of E. Spring Street and Whitson Chapel Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/09/21 through 12/15/21 from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM. [2021-817]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (Burgess Falls Road) grading, drainage, signals and paving at the intersection of West Cemetery Road (LM 6.6): The contractor will be conducting general project cleanup along SR-135 and West Cemetery Road which could cause temporary lane closures. Motorists are advised to use caution and be aware of new traffic patterns while traveling through the work zone.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) slide repair near LM 30.1: The contractor has installed barrier rail and will continue retaining wall construction. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals at each end of the project. Be prepared to stop when traveling through the work zone.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-290 resurfacing from Shipley Road (LM 1.6) to SR-135 (LM 6.4): Paving operations are complete. The contractor will be installing pavement markings, resulting in mobile lane closures. Motorists should be aware of all construction equipment and personnel when traveling through the work zone.

PUTNAM AND WHITE COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from south of Overpass Road (LM 13.5) in White County to north of SR-136 (LM 2.0) in Putnam County: The contractor will be installing pavement markings throughout the project, resulting in daily lane closures. Motorists should be aware of all construction equipment and personnel when traveling through the work zone.

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 bridge repair over the Sequatchie River (LM 10.36): The contractor will be working on SR-30 on the bridge over the Sequatchie River. The lanes have been reduced to 10 feet wide so please use caution when traveling through the area. RESTRICTIONS: No loads over 10 feet wide.

CANNON AND WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair and paving from east of Lincoln Lane (LM 11) in Cannon County to Robinson Road (LM 9.4) in Warren County: The contractor to set up intermittent lane closures on SR-1 for bridge repair and maintenance. Motorists should use caution and be aware of construction equipment and personnel.

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) at SR-55 (McMinnville Highway) intersection improvements in Manchester (LM 14.65), and installation of interchange lighting on I-24 at the junction of SR-55 (LM 14.06 - LM 14.74): Project activities continue daily with various roadway construction activities being performed. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

COFFEE COUNTY SR-127 (HILLSBORO-VIOLA RD.) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 8.9 to LM 9.1: SR 127/HILLSBORO VIOLA RD ROAD CLOSURE: TDOT Maintenance will be replacing (2) cross drain tiles Monday 12/13/21 and Tuesday 12/14/21. This will require the closure of SR 127/Hillsboro Viola Rd. near the intersection of Henry Cove Rd. (approximately LM 9). Work will begin at 8:00 AM each day to allow for school traffic to pass. Work should end by 4:30 P each day. Traffic will be detoured using Asbury Rd, Hickerson Rd, Old Airport Rd, to SR 127.

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (MURFREESBORO HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 13.19 to LM 13.75: Shoulder and single lane closures between Highway 53 and North Irwin Street at the Little Duck River Bridge. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 11/30/21 through 12/15/21 from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM. [2020-704]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) repair of bridge over Blue Spring Creek (LM 21.0): Construction activities continue this week. The roadway will be reduced to one lane and control with traffic signal. One lane will be open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads, the maximum lane width is 12’. Motorists should be alert to a new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete. The width of the open lane will only allow 12' of passage.

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (US-41) intersection improvement at University Avenue (LM 27.9): Project activities continue daily. The roadway will be reduced from 4-lanes to 2-lanes. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: The road will remain one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal while contractor completes slide repairs in the area. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for flaggers and equipment.

MARION COUNTY I-24 TDOT Contractor both directions from MM 140.5 to MM 146: Nightly lane closures in both directions from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM nightly for this reporting period to repair potholes.

MARION COUNTY SR-283 (ALVIN YORK HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8.11 to LM 7.32: Single lane closures between Pickett Cemetery Rd and Condra Switch Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, estimated completion 12/31/21. [2020-733]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will be mobilizing equipment to the project site and will begin clearing operations and installation of erosion control measures. Brief, intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-60 during daylight hours as this work occurs. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone, watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control and for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 Utility Work both directions at MM 27: Utility work will be performed under the I-75 overpass on Paul Huff Parkway between Peerless Road NW and Adkisson Drive/Frontage Road NW. Motorists should use caution and be aware of signage and personnel when traveling through the work zone. Law enforcement, message boards and barrels will be present, 11/29/21 through 12/19/21 between 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM. [2021-647]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) Utility Work both directions from LM 16.26 to LM 16.28: Shoulder and single lane closures between Westview Drive NW and Keith Street NW. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 10/14/21 through 12/22/21 from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM. [2020-193]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Exit 33 (SR-308, Lauderdale Highway) bridge work and ramp upgrades: There will be lane shifts in both directions from MM 31 to MM 33. The road will be reduced to two 11-foot lanes in both directions as work goes on this project. On SR-308 (Lauderdale Highway) there will be intermittent lane closures as the contractor works in this area.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on new bridge construction, retaining wall construction, and new ramp construction. Intermittent land closures are possible on Market Street (SR-58) and Broad Street (SR-2) for utility and storm drainage work. Chestnut street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: All roadways and ramps are in their final alignments. The contractor is now working on final items and traffic should still use caution traveling throughout the interchange. The final work items will mostly consist of off shoulder work/median work. Additionally, lane closures may still occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM to finish in roadway items. The speed limit will remain reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange until construction crews demobilize.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (ST. ELMO AVE.) Utility Work both directions at LM 0.39: Shoulder and multi-lane closures both North and South bound directions between W. 54th Street and W. 55th Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 11/04/21 through 12/17/21 from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM. [2021-698]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (SIGNAL MOUNTAIN BLVD.) Utility Work northbound at LM 11.96: Shoulder and single lane closures on Dayton Blvd between Signal Mountain Blvd and Hedgewood Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/09/21 through 12/15/21 from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM. [2021-839]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-11, US-64) McCallie Tunnel cleaning: On Wednesday of this reporting period, from 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM the contractor will be cleaning this tunnel. As this work is being done, there will be one lane closed in each direction.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 12/09/21, 12/10/21, 12/13/21, 12/14/21, and 12/15/21 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. The contractor has closed a portion of Tucker Road from Spalding Drive to 5400 Tucker Road to allow for grading and utility operations.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Amnicola Highway) bridge repair over SR-153: The contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the Amnicola (SR-319) bridge over SR-153. During this project, SR-319 will have lane closures in place & SR-153 may have lane closures as well. During repair operations at least one lane of traffic shall remain open in all directions.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) Stringers Ridge Tunnel cleaning: On Wednesday of this reporting period from 8:00PM – 6:00 AM, the tunnel will be closed as the contractor washes the tunnel. There will be signs directing traffic to go for the detour around the closure.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-41 / US-76) resurfacing from east of East 29th St to SR-2 (US-11 / US-64) and on SR-2 (US-11 / US-64) from SR-8 (US-41 / US-76) to near the Missionary Ridge Tunnel: During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on both routes. There is a new traffic pattern on SR-2 (Dobbs Avenue) from East 23rd St to McCallie Avenue. The traveling motorists need to be aware of this change and take caution thru this area.

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be grading and installing signals & lighting on S.I.A. route connecting Ferdinand Piech Way & Volkswagen Dr. Also, the connecting roundabout will be under construction. **The roadway is not open to traffic**. The traveling public should be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles from the jobsite onto the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic. Traveling public should be cautious of new traffic pattern in effect.

MEIGS COUNTY SR-304 resurfacing from north of SR-68 (LM 8.8) to the Roane County line (LM 16.9): During this report period the contractor will be performing milling and paving operations. Flaggers and a pilot vehicle will be assisting with traffic management.

POLK COUNTY SR-68 (OCOEE ST.) Utility Work eastbound at LM 21.77: Shoulder and single lane closures between the intersection of Jackson Street / Ocoee Street and Grand Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Message boards, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 11/29/21 through 12/01/21 from 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM and 12/15/21 from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM. [2021-222]

POLK COUNTY SR-30 TDOT Contractor both directions from LM 5.6 to LM 5.8: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the installation of a new retaining wall to repair damage from a landslide. The roadway is reduced to a single lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone.

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the construction of portions of the new bridge and the relocation of water lines. Brief intermittent lane closures are possible on US-64 (SR-40) Monday through Friday 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM as the contractor works to relocate utility lines on the project. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

RHEA COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) resurfacing from near Welch St (LM 6.9) to north of Payne Lane (LM 11): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures during the day as the contractor works on the sidewalks and curb ramps. There will be the possibility of lane closures at night from 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM as the contractor works on SR29.

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: During the daytime, the contractor will be setting up shoulder closures at various locations in Marion County on SR-150. The contractor will be installing new concrete footers for signs. A truck mounted attenuator will be on site during these closures.

REGION 2 Crack sealing at various locations on various state routes: During this reporting period, the contractor will have lane closures in Bradley county on SR-306 from LM 0.00 to LM 5.55 and SR-312 from LM 0.0.0 to LM 4.77, in Hamilton county on SR-312 from LM 14.30 to LM 17.74, and in McMinn county on SR-39 from LM 0.00 to LM 8.00. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

REGION 2 on-call concrete pavement repair on various interstates and state routes: The contractor will be working on I-24 EB and WB from MM 181.4 to MM 184.2 to seal pavement joints. They will be working from 12/06/21 to 12/08/21 and from 12/13/21 to 12/15/21 from 8 PM - 6 AM. A double lane closure will be set up each night and lanes opened up by 6 AM. THP and a truck mounted attenuator will be on site during the work.

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

REGION 2 The random on-call pavement marking on various interstate and state routes: The contractor will be installing pavement markings along SR-101 in Cumberland County from LM 17.0 to LM 23.0, resulting in mobile lane closures during the day. Motorists should be aware of construction signage and equipment when traveling through the work zone.

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

RESTRICTIONS

BLEDSOE COUNTY - CNV003: No loads over 10 feet wide.

COFFEE COUNTY - CNV145: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete. The width of the open lane will only allow 12' of passage.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

