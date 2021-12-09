“Pennsylvania Native Tony’ Jones Provides Luxury Housing For Veterans”

G & H Veterans House

My Goal Was to Provide our Veterans Housing That I Would Be Proud Call Home.

I put it all in Gods hands” — Tony’ Jones

In 2011 if you asked the Antonio Hayward better known by his moniker Tony' Jones would he be here at D' Cafe celebrating the opening ceremony of his first housing development for Veterans the answer would be yes.Approximately a decade ago Tony' had the vision to develop quality housing for Veterans. The path to the finish line wasn't paved with many obstacles and set backs. However, the son of a distinguished Military Veteran George C Smith stayed on the course and literally fully removed the three unit dwelling brick by brick."I almost walked away several times during the process. Some of the obstacles that came up against me made me question the venture. As I continued the process, I put the outcome in Gods hands and he walked me to the finish line. With every obstacle seem to come with a blessing and here we are today". Tony' Jones.The property in located Sharon Hill. Pennsylvania listing three two bedroom fully furnished units Antonio hosted a luncheon in appreciation for all the people, contractors and businesses who accompanied him in making this dream a reality.The journey doesn't stop here. Now the property is complete, Tony' is set to go back into the studio and begin production on his third solo album. In 2018, The R & B vocalist secured a deal with Global Sounds Records and Entertainment One now known as MNRK Music. Tony' label an Original Sound released "Thank You For Your Service" a military tribute honoring veterans."In my initial introduction to the label, I was very clear that the completion of this Veterans Housing was my first priority and I'm adapt to finishing what I start. Now it's time for my fans to be ready for another album fromTony' Jones. In additional to the album I'm searching for additional properties to convert into Veterans Housing. This is the the foundation of my goal to bring quality affordable housing to Veterans.Tony' tribute single "Thank You For Your Service" is available on all digital music stores including iTunes and Amazon.

Tony’ Jones “Thank You For Your Service”