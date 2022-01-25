The Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to be the-go to attorney for a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Kansas.” — Kansas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WICHITA, KANSAS, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kansas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to be the-go to attorney for a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Kansas. Aside from being one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys Erik Karst also specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer. If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Kansas or anywhere would like specifics about how the mesothelioma compensation process will work for them--they are encouraged to call Erik Karst anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "Our top priority for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma is that they receive the best possible financial compensation results-which might be in the millions of dollars. For the best possible compensation results to happen it is incredibly important the Veteran recall the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste might be an invaluable resource in this process because he has so much experience assisting Navy Veterans with the rare cancer caused by asbestos. The consultation with Erik Karst is no obligation. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Kansas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Wichita, Overland Park, Topeka, Olathe, Lawrence or anywhere in Kansas. https://Kansas.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Kansas the Kansas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Cancer Center of Kansas Wichita, Kansas: https://www.cancercenterofkansas.com/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen to people in Kansas-especially to those who served in the US Navy. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma