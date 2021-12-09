Versante Hotel Introduces Luxury Whisky Lounge to its Suite of Stylish Offerings
Cask is the latest addition for Greater Vancouver’s newest boutique hotelNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versante Hotel, Greater Vancouver’s newest luxury boutique property, gives visitors more reasons to indulge in a lavish getaway to Richmond, BC with the launch of Cask Whisky Vault and enticing special offers.
The 65-seat Cask Whisky Vault made its debut on November 3 as the second venue in Club Versante’s growing food-and-beverage portfolio. A sanctuary of style and an unapologetic celebration of the finer things in life, Cask features a selection of single malts, bourbons, and blended whiskies alongside a menu of Japanese-inspired cuisine. The intimate dining room is anchored by a robata grill and 30-foot custom bar to infuse the liveliness of an Izakaya into the refined tasting experience.
Cask is an indulgent evening retreat featuring live entertainment Thursday and Sunday evenings, and signature programming throughout the year. For a more intimate experience, guests are invited to reserve one of two private tasting rooms, each accommodating up to 10 guests. Cask is open Wednesday through Sunday, 5:00pm – 12:00am. More information is available at clubversante.com/cask.
Keen to spend the night? Versante Hotel offers guests several compelling reasons to do just that, with all the comforts of a big-brand hotel within a stylish, intimate environment. The hotel’s 100 signature guestrooms and suites are available in five bold décor themes (developed by Vancouver-based CHIL Interior Design), each evoking a distinct personality. Spa-like bathrooms feature the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, large rainforest shower with heated floor, and, in most guestrooms and all suites, a freestanding soaker tub. Modern highlights in each room include View Smart custom window tinting; contactless check-in/out, and mobile room controls/requests available via the Versante App.
Elsewhere on the property, Versante offers a 24-hour fitness facility with Peloton bikes and state-of-the-art MIRROR workout technology; a serene rooftop terrace with saltwater pool and jacuzzi open year-round; 5,500 square feet of function space for meetings and events; and a robust selection of food and beverage offerings, including Bruno. Serving daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus weekend brunch, Bruno takes guests on a seasonally-evolving culinary journey through British Columbia with a menu of family-style share plates and craft cocktails.
Among Versante Hotel’s seasonal offers is the ’Ready for Takeoff’ package, which includes complimentary airport transfer and up to seven nights of free valet parking. For a more indulgent experience, the ‘Very Versante’ package treats guests to a $125 daily dining credit (valid at Bruno or for in-room dining), complimentary breakfast, room upgrade, and flexible check-in/out times. Additional hotel promotions are available here.
To discover more about Versante Hotel and to book your stay, visit versantehotel.com.
