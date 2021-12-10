Red Raven Releases Report on The Difference Between Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Raven released a new report on the legality and safety of Delta 8 THC and explores how Delta 8 is different from Delta 9 THC. This report also clarifies that CBD, which is also derived from hemp plants, is separate from THC and does not cause any psychoactive effects.
The report explores the controversy around Delta 8 THC, which is a type of cannabinoid that is extracted from hemp and can cause people to feel “high,” similar to Delta 9 THC which is found in marijuana plants. Delta 9 THC is reported to have stronger effects, while Delta 8 is said to produce a less intense, longer-lasting high.
Where the controversy lies is in the legality of Delta 8 THC. While the federal law specifically states that hemp that contains more than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC is considered an illegal controlled substance, it leaves Delta 8 in a gray area.
The Hemp Farming Act of 2018 made hemp legal federally and removed it from schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act. And Delta 8 THC is often sourced from legal hemp.
However, many states, including Alaska, identify Delta 8 THC as a controlled substance and consider it illegal. This makes it illegal in those states to purchase products that use Delta 8 THC isolate, even if marijuana is legalized.
There are also concerns about the safety of Delta 8 THC products. A special pharmaceutical process is used to isolate Delta 8 THC, which uses strong, synthetic acids which can be left behind as an unhealthy byproduct.
Red Raven CBD is an Alaskan retailer of legal, safely sourced CBD products. Their product line includes CBD isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum products that contain no more than 0.3% THC. Their CBD oil products can be purchased online as gummies, topicals, and tinctures. Red Raven ships to cities across Alaska and to other states in the United States.
Juliette Zanfardino
Red Raven CBD is an Alaskan retailer of legal, safely sourced CBD products. Their product line includes CBD isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum products that contain no more than 0.3% THC.
