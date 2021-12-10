iDEA Growth Applauds Ohio Legislature for Passage of Sports Betting Legislation

The voice of the online gaming and sports betting industries

Bill will bring sports betting out of the shadows and provide Ohioans with safe and legal options to place their bets

Last night, after years of debate and countless drafts of bills, Ohio lawmakers reached a historic deal to legalize sports betting. This bill will bring sports betting out of the shadows and provide consumers with safe and legal options to place their bets. Ohio businesses will finally be able to participate in this burgeoning industry and the state is set up to receive millions in up-front and long-term revenues. iDEA Growth thanks the legislators for their thoughtful work and Governor DeWine for his support throughout the process.

For the past three years iDEA Growth has played a leading role to educate Ohio lawmakers about the merits of authorizing sports betting. Through testimony, memorandums and direct advocacy we have shared our input and best practices on all aspects of the industry and policy. We are pleased that bill gives legacy entities such as casinos, racinos and sports teams the opportunity to offer sports betting and that it goes even further to ensure that there is sufficient market access opportunities for mobile sports betting operators who are excited to engage with Ohio consumers. We are also pleased that the bill removes the onerous and unnecessary official league data mandate. Because of all this we remain very optimistic that Ohio will quickly become one of the leading sports betting states in the nation.

iDEA Growth looks forward to working with the Ohio Casino Control Commission as they craft the rules for sports betting. The knowledge and experience of our members, who are regulated in more than two dozen states, will be an invaluable asset during the rulemaking process.

iDEA Growth (iDevelopment and Economic Association) is a 501(c)(6) association which seeks to grow jobs and expand the online interactive gaming business in the United States through advocacy and education. We represent all sectors involved in the growing industry of internet gaming and entertainment, including operations, development, technology, marketing, payment processing, and law.