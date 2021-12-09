Game-based learning market Statistics: A Huge Opportunity For Investors by 2027

Game-based learning market

Game-based learning can be engaging and motivating through various dimensions of the designed game, which enhances the learning capabilities and process.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements in the learning delivery system and benefits such as superior content management & unlimited access to the contextual material for learner fuel the game-based learning market growth. The emergence of wearable technology in past decade propels the market into growing phase, which helps in procuring better results.

Simulators and virtual environments provide real-time experiences to the employees with improved safety which results in high employee engagement in various programs. The cost of implementation of game-based learning modules can be high and vary among various products. Further, the implementation of the game-based learning on a large scale can cost additional infrastructure costs to the end users. This can negatively impact the adoption of game-based learning products among consumers.

Comprehensive analysis and profiles of the major market players such Breakaway Games, Growth engineering, G-Cube, PlayGen, Indusgeek Solutions Pvt. Ltd., StratBeans Consulting Pvt. Ltd., Gamelearn, mLevel, and Wrainb are also provided in this report.

Key Benefits

• This report is an extensive analysis of current and potential game-based learning market trends in the dynamic global market of game-based learning.

• This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain is taken into account to help understand the competitive environment across the geographies. The report contains in depth quantitative analysis of current and future market estimations through 20162023, which helps in recognizing the appealing market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

