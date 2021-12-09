Pechmann Fishing Education Center Releases December Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Dec. 9, 2021) – The Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville has released its December class schedule. The education center is managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Each course is led by Wildlife Commission staff or trained volunteers. Most events are free, and a North Carolina fishing license is not required.

December events include:

Dec. 11: Beginning Fly-Fishing Clinic for Women , 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ages 13 and older.

, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ages 13 and older. Dec. 11: DIY Fishing – Fishing Lanyard Making Class, Noon – 2 p.m.

Noon – 2 p.m. Dec. 15: Soft Plastics Lure Making Class , 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15: Fly-tying Forum (Virtual) , 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 10 and older.

, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 10 and older. Dec. 16: Fly-tying Forum, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 10 and older.

Registration for all workshops and classes is available online at ncwildlife.org/learning/education-centers/pechmann, or by calling 910-868-5003.