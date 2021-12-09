InvestFar is Reshaping the Future of Real Estate Investment by Globalizing it for Everyone
The globalization of real estate is now a reality as the new platform enables people to buy, rent, list, or manage their properties anywhere in the world.
We are pleased to share with the world that we have successfully globalized real estate investing...”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally renowned real estate portal, InvestFar has proudly announced that it has finally launched its property investment app for the smartphone users worldwide. The Los Angeles based digital platform for real estate was founded with a dream and vision of globalizing the real estate market, and it has successfully realized this dream by spearheading globalization of real estate investing. The primary aim of InvestFar is making it easy for people to buy investment properties worldwide from the comfort of their home, and in the last couple of years, the platform has achieved much more than.
— Andre Stewart of InvestFar
“We are pleased to share with the world that we have successfully globalized real estate investing and we have made investment in the real estate much easier than how people invest in the crypto currency.” Said Andre Stewart of InvestFar, while sharing the portal’s achievements. “We are also assessing the economic climate after the pandemic, and we foresee tons of opportunity in real estate in the global markets in 2022.” He added. According to Andre, the pressure of the last 18 months is starting to unravel in the broader economy, and it is a great time for the real estate investors to capitalize.
In a nutshell, InvestFar is basically a platform of the future that is quite literally reshaping the future of real estate investments by making it easier for the people to connect and network with investors all over the world. With a wide range of features such as live virtual video coaching, or speaking with investment consultants worldwide, InvestFar is showing the world what the future is like in the booming industry of global real estate. Anyone around the world can use this platform to buy properties from Colombia, Lisbon, and Portugal, and all over the world with a push of a button. People can buy with crypto, do inspection reports, valuation request and close on a property virtually with ease.
“Besides property owners or potential buyers, we are also welcoming real estate agents from around the world to join InvestFar and redefine the way people invest in the real estate market.” Said Andre, while talking about the app and who can join. People from around the world can now invest in properties globally with Cryptocurrencies or regular money to fix and flip, buy and rent or list their properties for free anywhere in the world. The portal also features a property management tool along with built-in WhatsApp capabilities, which makes it more convenient and user-friendly. Furthermore, users can also find, evaluate, renovate, and acquire properties on their fingertips.
For more information and to start investing in the future, please visit the website at: www.investfar.com
Andrè Stewart
InvestFar
+1 855-737-4338
info@investfar.com