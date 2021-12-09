Surrogacy Market is Predicted to reach around $ 201.40 Million by 2025: Covering Covid-19 Market Analysis

Surrogacy Market

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), 14.4 million adults aged 18 and older (5.8% of this age group) had alcohol use disorder.

Surrogacy Market by Type (Gestational Surrogacy and Traditional Surrogacy) and Technology (IVF with ICSI, IVF without ICSI, and IUI)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Surrogacy Market generated $112.80 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $201.40 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2025. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Growing cases of infertility across the globe due to increasing stress level and alcoholic consumption drive the growth of the global surrogacy market. However, high cost associated with the surrogacy procedure is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, growth in fertility tourism is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6945

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

New Hope Fertility Center, IVI RMA Global, Clinic Scanfert, Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic, NOVA IVI Fertility, Houston Fertility Center, Ovation Fertility, Extraordinary Conceptions, Care Fertility Group, Growing Generations LLC.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6945?reqfor=covid

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global surrogacy market based on type, technique, and region.

Based on type, the gestational surrogacy segment contributed to the largest share in 2015, accounting for nearly 97% of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Based on technique, the IVF with (ICSI) segment accounted for the largest share in 2015, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2025.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2025. The research also analyzes regions including Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Surrogacy Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Surrogacy Market analysis from 2016 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Surrogacy Market growth.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6945

𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻 | 𝗟𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 | 𝟭 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 (𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝟭𝟬% 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁):

Ultrasound Devices Market – Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2028

Cosmetic Implants Market – Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2022

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.