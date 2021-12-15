301 Digital Media Welcomes Chicago-based Law Firms Dolan Law, La Justicia Legal as New Clients
301 Digital Media Announces Digital Marketing Partnership in Collaboration with Grip to Support English & Spanish language legal practices helmed by Dolan Law
Dolan Law and La Justicia are here to provide excellent legal representation and advocate for the personal injury rights of those impacted by traumatic injuries and tragedy.”CHICAGO, IL, US, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full-service media and marketing services firm, 301 Digital Media, today welcomes the Chicago, IL-based law firms of Dolan Law and La Justicia Legal as the newest clients for the company’s digital and social media marketing and SEO services. Dolan Law and La Justicia each serve unique and distinct consumer segments in the Chicago area, offering legal services to English and Spanish-speaking Illinois residents.
— Marty Dolan, Principal Attorney & Owner
Led by Marty Dolan, Karen Munoz and Luis Martinez and their team of experienced attorneys and legal professionals, Dolan Law and La Justicia Legal represent plaintiffs and victims in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, civil justice for victims of crime, and employee rights.
“Dolan Law and La Justicia are here to provide excellent legal representation and advocate for the personal injury rights of those impacted by traumatic injuries and tragedy. With La Justicia, we are able to expand our ability to fight for what is right and just when a member of the hispanic community is hurt,” said Marty Dolan.
The new partnership arose as a result of the recently-announced strategic partnership between Tennessee-based 301 Digital Media and Illinois and Austria-based Grip. “One of the strengths of being a smaller agency is that we’re able to be flexible regarding the partners with whom we choose to work. 301 Digital Media has been a natural fit for us since the start of the pandemic when, more than ever, our clients needed the extra edge to reach their audiences digitally,” said Lauren Amerine, director of new business for Grip.
Supporting the partnership for 301 Digital Media is Joel Huber, the company’s senior manager of integrated media operations: “I’m personally excited to be able to leverage our expertise in audience development and digital marketing knowledge to help the Dolan and La Justicia teams reach the underserved communities they service.” Huber continued: “We’re thrilled to support a mission-driven organization with values that align with our own.”
About Dolan Law and La Justicia Legal
We sincerely believe in using our expertise to advocate for those who need us, approaching every case hands-on, with all the tireless dedication it deserves. Choosing Dolan Law and La Justicia is more than just peace of mind. Here, we are deeply devoted to treating people with respect and fighting for justice above all else.
About 301 Digital Media
301 Digital Media is a full-service marketing, digital consultancy and media agency based in Nashville, Tennessee, with team members around the country. 301 Digital Media’s value proposition is not to see themselves as a traditional agency but as an extension of their client’s team. Offering clients access to an embedded team of social and digital marketing experts at any time, 301 Digital Media seeks to deliver the best results by putting the client’s best interests at the heart of all they do. With support for clients in the US, EU, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond, 301 Digital Media is a global agency well versed with compliance for highly-regulated industries (from pharma to fintech and beyond).
