First Trump, now Guardians of Fashion: Rebel investor group WallStreetBets takes private placements to the NFT community
EINPresswire.com/ -- The WallStreetBets movement does it again. The (in)famous ‘diamond hand’ hodlers and investors innovate in the NFT space, by taking a former stock exchange concept - private placements - to the crypto and NFT space.
A private placement is traditionally a sale of stock shares or bonds to pre-selected investors rather than on the open market. Savvy investors WallStreetBets implemented this concept on their latest investment opportunity - Guardians of Fashion (GOF), the very first modeling and talent agency in the Metaverse. The entire concept is more than innovative since the 6,888 NFT avatars will not only gain value as an NFT, but will generate real-life income for all owners & collectors. WallStreetBets picked up on this uniquely innovative business model and will now have the opportunity to secure their collection of GOF avatars prior to the actual sale on December 18th.
“Most NFTs are designed for the user to “flip” to earn on their investment based on scarcity,” said Eu Wing Leong, Project Director of Guardians of Fashion. “We are passionate about realizing multiple revenue streams for our NFT owners and collectors.
Each avatar NFT is designed to have an actual career, able to secure virtual jobs that generate real-world passive income via dividend. The more fame the avatar achieves, the more valuable it becomes, offering users the ability to own the first supermodel or rockstar in the metaverse.
The Guardians of Fashion project offers a new immersive and experiential virtual world with real-life commercial gain that replicates the real-world modeling and entertainment industries. We are so excited to bring GOF to consumers who can discover and invest in this unique and meaningful NFT offering.”
GOF avatar owners can earn income through multiple revenue streams: fashion runway shows, animatic videos, music videos and anime. Users will respond to casting calls and job postings via their avatars, working to catch the eye of GOF’s entertainment partners who are looking to expand their talent search into the metaverse.
A major recording label has signed on as GOF’s first music partner, looking to identify 100 GOF avatar talents for upcoming partnerships via a virtual casting call later this month. “As consumers continue to immerse into the virtual world, the role of a record label is being transformed rapidly and at the same time we get more adaptive,” said Darren Choy, Managing Director of Warner Music Malaysia.
The whitelist presale will take place on December 14th, 2021 and the public sale to mint on December 18th, 2021 via the GOF website.
All info:
● Website: https://gofworld.io/
● Discord - https://t.co/QUOTc4pq92
● Twitter - hhttps://twitter.com/GofWorldNFT
