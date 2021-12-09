Attorney General Moody and FTC Recover $1.8 Million for Consumers in Florida and Nationwide Harmed by Robocall Scam
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “My Consumer Protection Division is fighting to shut down illegal robocalls and recover funds for Floridians harmed by scams connected to these automated messages. Working with the FTC, we have recovered thousands of dollars for Floridians harmed by the sham robocall operation.”
Attorney General Moody’s Consumer Protection Division and the FTC filed a complaint against Lifewatch for claiming the company’s medical alert systems were free but then holding consumers responsible for monthly payments. Once consumers attempted to cancel, Lifewatch forced consumers to pay cancellation penalties.
The result of the actions requires the defendants to provide consumer refunds, bans the defendants from telemarketing and prohibits misrepresenting the terms associated with the sales of any product or service. The FTC will send checks directly to defrauded citizens nationwide, including 1,370 Floridians who will receive checks of more than $25. These checks need to be cashed within 90 days. Consumers who have questions regarding the refunds can call the administrator, Analytics, LLC., at 1(866) 484-1466.
To view the Stipulated Order for Permanent Injunction and Monetary Judgment, click here.
For more information on Attorney General Moody’s efforts to combat robocalls, click here.