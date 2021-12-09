Verdant Technologies Announces Matthew Aronson as Chief Revenue Officer

Matthew Aronson, Chief Revenue Officer, Verdant Technologies

Ag tech industry expert to lead global sales and activation for the company

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verdant™ Technologies announces the appointment of ag tech industry expert, Matthew Aronson, to the role of Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Aronson comes to Verdant from Apeel Sciences, most recently as Senior Director of Major Accounts. He will lead all sales activity for Verdant to guide global activation and growth, and report directly to Verdant CEO, Gordon Robertson.

“Matthew has a unique experience in shelf-life extension technology, having helped develop solutions to integrate the technology into customer operations – and managing those customers after implementation to ensure successful execution and satisfaction, said Robertson. “His end-to-end perspective and deep knowledge of bringing customers on board makes him a tremendous addition to our team.”

In his nearly seven years of service at Apeel, Aronson also held director-level positions in Engineering and Customer Integration, where he led various customer-facing teams in manufacturing strategy, solution implementation design, and sales and business development.

“The demands of today's consumer – freshness, value, convenience – together with growing supply chain pressures and a looming climate crisis, give rise to the need for a more sustainable food system. We all have a role to play, and it starts with thinking differently and finding new ways to collaborate and leverage technology that benefits all stakeholders,” said Aronson. “I'm honored to join the team at Verdant, where I look forward to working with our partners to bring innovative solutions to the market.”

