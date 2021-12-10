NATIONAL VETERAN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL (NVBDC) ELECTS LTC (RET) KATHY POYNTON TO OUR BOARD OF DIRECTORS.
Serving 32 years in military service, and the Director of NVBDC’s MVO Task Force, LTC (Ret) Kathryn Poynton is a great addition to NVBDC's Board of Directors.
It is essential to NVBDC's mission that we appoint our Board of Directors with individuals who have the right knowledge and a proven track record to achieve our goals helping veteran business owners.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading third-party veteran certification organization. The NVBDC Board of Directors is a diverse group of high-level men and women involved with procurement and supplier diversity programs supporting NVBDC initiatives and goals. Senior leadership is our foundation for accelerating programs, mentorships, and increasing corporate relationship opportunities for NVBDC certified Service-Disabled/Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs).
— Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
We are Vets helping Vets, supporting Service-Disabled/Veteran Owned Business growth, and assisting our corporations in meeting their supplier diversity goals. Our Board of Directors needs to play a critical role in continuing the evolution of our organization which makes it essential to elect the best-qualified candidates. Kathy Poynton has been with NVBDC since July 2020, immersed in expanding the value of NVBDC certification to extend our reach. It is a natural progression to elect her to our Board because of everything she has accomplished in her career and helping our veterans.
“It is essential to NVBDC’s mission that we elect our Board of Directors with individuals who have the right knowledge, a proven track record, and a connection with major organizations, achieving our goals to certify veteran businesses. One of our stated objectives for 2021 was to find and elect U.S. Military Veterans with a strong background and matching drive to help our veterans to our board. Kathy exceeds those standards”, said Brigadier General (ret) Richard Miller, President, NVBDC.
Kathy Poynton is a highly focused visionary with 25 + years of experience providing strategic management in operations, human resources, project and program management and employee development. Her career and extensive military experience seeded the knowledge she gained to oversee and direct multilevel, cross-functional initiatives. Her skills and lifetime achievements collectively bring an inspiring perspective to the National Veteran Business Development Council’s Board of Directors.
Early in Kathy’s career, her ambition set her on a path for high-level achievements. She spent the first 12 years of her military career as an enlisted soldier and served in various positions to achieve the rank of Sergeant. During this time, Kathy received a Master’s in Public Affairs from Marist College, Poughkeepsie, NY, and was accepted to Officer Candidate School, where she was pinned 2LT. In 2003 she transferred to National Guard Bureau located in Washington, D.C. During her tenure at NGB, she served as the Active Guard and Reserve (AGR) policy section chief, Branch chief for the incentives branch, and promoted to Deputy Division Chief for the Education, Incentives and Employment Division.
During her military career, Kathy deployed to Honduras, Panama, Turkey, Kuwait and Afghanistan. She served as a reserve component liaison officer under the 5th Corps during Operation Iraqi Freedom stationed at Camp Victory, Baghdad, Iraq, where she was awarded the Bronze Star. Kathy has received numerous awards during her service to include: Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal (5), Army Commendation Medal (3), Army Achievement Medal (2), Iraqi Campaign medal, Office of Secretary of Defense staff Badge and Department of the Army staff badge.
“Kathy is also the Director of NVBDC’s Military and Veterans Organization Task Force which has put her in a position to help us partner with organizations having equal goals to help veteran businesses. With her background, working for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation as the National Director of Event Operations & Specialty Events for, Hiring Our Heroes, she has seamlessly incorporated her experiences delivering a community of members sharing the same passion. Because of Kathy's leadership, the development of the Task Force has exponentially grown into a collaborative and strategic division of NVBDC that has brought a conceptual program to a thriving branch of our organization,” said Keith King, Founder and CEO, NVBDC.
Please join us in congratulating Lieutenant Colonel (ret) Kathy Poynton on being elected to NVBDC’s Board of Directors.
NVBDC’s Mission:
The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
Any questions go to: www.nvbdc.org or contact us at (888)-CERTIFIED National Veterans Business
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+13164466885 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn