(Video) As Global Awareness Grows, Iran Continues Crackdown on Participants in 2019 Uprising

on Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury announced new human rights-related sanctions against a dozen Iranian officials, as well as secondary sanctions targeting any institutions that do business with those individuals.

The basis for those sanctions included attacks on peaceful protesters and violations of due process related to 2009 and the nationwide uprising that broke out spontaneously in the wake of gasoline price hikes in November 2019.

Security forces and (IRGC) Corps opened fire on crowds of protesters almost immediately, and the National Council of Resistance of Iran later reported that the death toll from that crackdown exceeded 1,500 in a matter of only days.

Ebrahim Raisi, who was elected as president of the Iranian regime in June 2021. His presidential campaign prompted many protests inside and outside Iran based on the 2019 uprising and the massacre of 30,000 in the summer of 1988.

It was recently reported that the family of Abbas Shelishat, also known as Abbas Daris, was verbally notified of his death sentence, in the wake of a legal process that apparently relied upon a forced confession elicited by torture.

like Daris, was forced to confess to the crime he did not do, to support his evidence. In his case, some footage appeared to show that he could not have been present at the site of the murder at the time when it took place.

Rehman, the United Nations' special rapporteur for the situation of human rights in Iran, expressed concern about a report last year, but without any serious pressure on mullahs, the practice only seems to have accelerated.