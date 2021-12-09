Federated Learning Solutions Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Allied Market Research - Logo

The increase in the adoption of emerging technologies, such as big data analytics, AI, and IoT, and ongoing developments to introduce data regulations.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in need to improve learning between devices and organizations, the rise in need to ensure better data security and privacy, and the growing need to adapt data in real-time to optimize conversions automatically are the factors driving the growth of the federated learning solutions market. In addition, these solutions help corporations to leverage machine learning models by keeping data on devices, thereby propelling the federated learning solutions market growth.

However, lack of skilled technical expertise and interoperability issues in the system are the factors hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the ability to facilitate predictive features on smart devices without affecting the customer experience and disclosing private information are providing lucrative opportunities to the growth of the federated learning solutions market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The dominance is achieved due to the presence of developed countries, including the U.S. and Canada. The adoption and implementation of federated learning solutions is achieved due to strict data regulations and focus on innovation by research, focus on data privacy, and rapid technology infrastructure advancements among end users. The increased adoption of developing technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, and internet of things, is expected to drive the market growth in the region.

