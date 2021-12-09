Virtual Dressing Room Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Allied Market Research - Logo

Virtual dressing rooms are the online equivalent of in-store fitting rooms, which allow customers to try on clothes and check its fit, size, and style virtually

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The thriving e-commerce sector, on account of the increasing internet penetration and boosting sales of smartphones, in confluence with the growing high-fashion trend, represents one of the key factors bolstering the virtual dressing room market growth.

Moreover, apparel merchandisers worldwide are significantly investing in promotional campaigns to increase customer loyalty, gain a competitive advantage, and provide real-time tracking of products. This, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the virtual dressing room market. Apart from this, several brands are following hybrid models wherein bricks-and-mortar sales are combined with online fitting and customization to improve customer experience.

However, lack of awareness and high adoption can act as a restraining factor for the virtual dressing room market. Small and medium retailers are still not aware about the concept. Retailers with less knowledge about its deployment may result in lesser adoption of the solution. People really don’t know about it due to insufficient publicity. Apart from this, small and medium retailers are unable to afford it due to its high implementation cost.

Furthermore, with the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is a considerable rise in safety concerns among individuals. This is influencing the need for VDR solutions for social distancing and preventing the spread of the pandemic.

Impact of COVID-19 on Virtual Dressing Room Market:

The pandemic has affected businesses across the world and retail sector is one of the worst-hit. In this situation, product sales have been declined drastically owing to the significant drop in footfalls at the physical store.

Most of the customers prefer online shopping during these times leading to increase in the demand for e-commerce platforms. With the emerging trend of online shopping, virtual dressing rooms are expected to grow in coming years.

However, with the increasing focus of companies and retail stores on cost reduction and low IT spending, the adoption of virtual dressing rooms seems to face a limited implementation in coming years.

On the other side, some people prefer physical stores and are more comfortable with that concept.

