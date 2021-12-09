Cloud Encryption Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Forecast to 2028 | Viivo, Hytrust Inc., Vormetric, Cipher Cloud Inc

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Growth of the cloud encryption market is mainly driven by the need to combat with advanced threats and vulnerabilities, and secure the enterprise cloud. Companies and organizations are increasingly adopting cloud encryption to protect their sensitive information from threats such as malware, data breaches, and unauthorized use of data by third party. According to tdwi.org, Transforming Data with Intelligence, in 2019, the number of data exposures in U.S. dropped to 164.6 million, almost three times less than in 2018. Moreover, the number of exposed records continued falling and hit almost 156 million in 2020, nine million less than in 2019. Therefore, there is an increasing demand for cloud encryption market.

The market research on Cloud Encryption Market provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, including definitions, classifications, applications, and industrial chain frameworks. It sheds light on the most important market characteristics as well as current industry developments. The study examines key sectors in depth to determine what drives market growth, such as trends and opportunities that may have a negative or positive impact on the market in the long run. It also emphasises the numerous applications and sectors. The study includes data that corresponds to historical milestones and current trends. Each segment has been thoroughly researched, with each major element such as market development potential, Cloud Encryption market dynamics, market CAGR, and market value considered.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Cipher Cloud Inc. (U.S.)

· Hytrust Inc. (U.S.)

· Gemalto N.V. (the Netherlands)

· IBM Corporation (U.S.)

· Secomba GmbH (Germany)

· Sky-high Networks Inc. (U.S.).

· Sophos Group Plc. (U.K.)

· Vormetric (U.S.)

· Boxcyrptor (U.S.)

· Viivo

· Wave System

· Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

· Thales e-Security Corporation (France)

Drivers & Trends

The market forecasts in the Cloud Encryption industry are based on established research and assumptions based on current drivers and trends. As a result, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and data for every aspect of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. To acquire a firm grasp on the total market, several possible growth factors and hazards are assessed.

Cloud Encryption Market: Segmentation

By component

· Solution

· Services

By organization size

· Small Enterprises

· Medium Enterprises

· Large Enterprises

By service model:

· SAAS(software as a services)

· PAAS(platform as a services)

· IAAS(Infrastructure as a services)

By platform/End-User:

· BFSI

· Healthcare

· Retail and Consumer goods

· IT and Telecom

· Media and Entertainment

· Travel and Hospitality

· Government

· Other

Regional Classification

The Cloud Encryption market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

