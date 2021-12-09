Tea Extracts Market to Witness Massive Growth CAGR of 7.6% till 2028 | AVT Natural,Cymbio Pharma Pvt Ltd, Blueberry Agro

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catechins (polyphenols) are natural compounds found in tea extracts generated from plants such as Camellia Sinensis that have antioxidant effects. Green tea extracts have become increasingly popular in recent years due to the assumption that they can help with weight loss and skin and hair care. As a result, some tea manufacturers have begun to capitalise on these benefits by marketing tea extracts in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.By 2028, the global tea extracts market is estimated to reach US$ 22,694.4 million, with a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: AVT Natural, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Blueberry Agro, Cymbio Pharma Pvt Ltd., Harrisons Malayalam Ltd., Indena S.p.A., Martin Bauer Group, Synthite Industries Ltd., Synergy Flavors, Teawolf, Taiyo International..

The market for tea extracts is growing due to rising demand for natural ingredient-based beverages. Furthermore, the growing popularity of ready-to-drink tea, sparkling beverages, and cold brew, as well as significant manufacturers developing such products containing tea extracts, is fueling market expansion.

Furthermore, prominent manufacturers' increased focus on introducing novel beverages using tea extracts is fueling market expansion. In January 2018, Taiyo introduced Sunphenon, a new line of tea extracts that allows manufacturers to create tea-based products with "important health advantages and a complete tea flavour."

