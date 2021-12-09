Audio Streaming Market Product Share, Demand, Sales Analysis, and Prominent Players- Microsoft, Pandora, Saavn, Spotify

Audio Streaming

Audio streaming market expected to witness strong growth in the Asia Pacific region

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United States/WA: Audio Streaming Market Perspective 2021

Audio streaming is the one-way transmission of audio content in the compressed form via the internet and retrieval and playback at the user's convenience and time, without the need for downloading. This technology enables consumers to acquire legal access to high-quality content for a low monthly fee, and it may even be supplied as a free service for a limited time. The proliferation of smartphones and high-speed Internet technology such as 3G, 4G, and LTE networks has resulted in simple access to media services for enjoyment. These services provide continuous access to millions of music, boosting consumer interest for on-demand products and services via smartphone apps, along with unique services such as delivering individual preferences and personalized playlist possibilities. This is projected to help the market growth over the forecast period.

The expanding popularity of streaming media delivery systems, along with high-speed internet connectivity, is propelling the audio streaming business forward. The introduction of smartphones and high-speed Internet technology such as 3G, 4G, and LTE networks provides simple access to media services, which is contributing to the market's growth. Xtera and KDDI Research, a research team lead by (UCL Electronic & Electrical Engineering), achieved a data transfer rate of 178 terabits per second (178,000,000 megabits per second) — a pace at which the entire Netflix collection could be downloaded in less than a second. Growing consumer preferences for subscription services that provide access to high-quality and unique material are also projected to drive the growth of the audio streaming market.

Request Sample PDF Brochure with Latest Insights @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/620

Companies Covered as part of this study include:

Apple Inc., Deezer, Alphabet Inc., Guvera Ltd., Hungama.com Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Pandora Media Inc., Rhapsody International Inc., Saavn, LLC, Slacker Inc., and Spotify.

One of the main advantages of audio streaming is that it can be transmitted on any device, including mobile phones, portable digital audio devices like mp3 players, computers, and more

In June 2021, JioSaavn announced the launch of a new video product - JioSaavnTV. The new product will allow users to watch television music channels and playlists, curated by the platform itself according to mood, genre, and artistes

In May 2021, Apple has announced the third-generation AirPods and the rumored Apple Music HiFi music tier. The Apple Music HiFi audio streaming tier is expected to include support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and ‘lossless' audio.

Audio Streaming Market Taxonomy:-

On the basis of platform, the global audio streaming market is classified into:

Smartphones

Laptops & desktops

Tablets

On the basis of end services, the global audio streaming market is classified into:

Subscription based services

Ad-supported services

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth in the near future and this is accredited to the increasing penetration of the internet in the region. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, India's data consumption is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 72.6 percent to 10, 96, 58,793 million MB by 2022. Data consumption in India will grow from the level of 71,67,103 million MB in 2017 to 10,96,58,793 million MB (megabytes) in 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 72.6 percent.

Christmas Sales | Get Exclusive 25-30% Discount on this Report @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/620

Audio streaming is data-transmitting multimedia that is sent and received in a consistent and continuous way from a source, without the storage of the data in machine elements. Audio streaming refers to the sending of audio content, as opposed to the information itself. In audio streaming, the audio content is sent in the form of data, which can be read easily by software and other machines. Audio streaming is used as a media player in various applications and can also be embedded in web pages for user enjoyment. It is also used in radio and television broadcasts.

Reasons to Buy:-

In-depth knowledge of the dynamic opportunity, important trends, and regional segmentation in the Audio Streaming market.

Understand the demand for Audio Streaming to establish the market's potential.

Develop a market strategy to identify growth categories and target specific industry prospects.

Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to gain a sense of your current position.

Increase ROI by understanding shifting consumer attitudes and behaviors.

Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services to the market's leading players.

Table of Contents:-

1. Research Objective and assumption

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

4. Global Audio Streaming Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

Global Audio Streaming (Volume and Value) by Type

Global Audio Streaming (Volume and Value) by Regions

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Market Size and Future Potential, By Industry Components

7. Production Market Analysis

8. Global Audio Streaming Market Analysis, By Industry Components

9. Market Share Analysis, By Region

10. Research Methodology

Continued...

Go Through Our Trusted Clients List: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Us:-

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed to playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact:-

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837