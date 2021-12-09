The Indonesia Pavilion features Indonesia's 2045 Development Project and Investment Potential at Expo 2020 Dubai
DUBAI, UAE, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entering the third month of Expo 2020 Dubai, the Indonesia Pavilion has successfully introduced the nation's potential through various business forum activities with its primary focus of introducing investment products as well as showcasing various export-ready SME products in the global arena. By the tenth week of establishment, the Indonesia Pavilion will introduce Indonesia's biggest potential and investment opportunities through strategic and sustainable programs carried out by the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) and the Ministry of Investment/Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board.
Vivi Yulaswati, Senior Adviser to Minister of National Development Planning in Bappenas Business Forum
From 3-9 December 2021, the Indonesia Pavilion is enlivened by both Bappenas and the Ministry of Investment/BKPM through the holding of business forums, one-on-one meetings, and displaying digital content to the general public to introduce a number of Indonesia's strategic projects such as the relocation of the New National Capital (IKN), Indonesia's Vision 2045, Indonesia's Commitment to the SDGs, as well as a series of investment products and Online Single Submission (OSS) system that can help ease investment processing for foreign investors investing in Indonesia.
Through the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), the development of a quality and newly sustainable IKN will be oriented towards Indonesia's 2045 Vision. The year 2045 is highly important for Indonesia marking its 100 years of Independence, predicting the country will achieve a demographic bonus by the following year.
In order to answer the many questions about the National Development Planning, Bappenas at the Expo 2020 Dubai event had carefully planned a number of thematic events that are presented around the interactive forums; focusing on IKN with various categories, ranging from IKN as a 21st Century Talent and Education Center, IKN as a Forest City, IKN as a Smart City, and IKN as a Superhub. In addition, Bappenas also presents a business forum related to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with the theme SDGs Implementation in Indonesian local areas, SDGs Implementation by Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and the Role of Philanthropy and Business Actors in Multi-stakeholder Partnerships to achieve SDGs target.
"The Expo 2020 Dubai event opens up new opportunities for Indonesia to introduce Indonesia's innovative development planning while still paying attention to sustainable development. Every Bappenas activity at the Expo 2020 Dubai event is presented by highly experienced professionals through various business forums. These thematic events aim to provide information to the world regarding plans for new sustainable IKN development up to Indonesia's 2045 Vision in order to attract investors, especially from the Middle East," said Himawan Hariyoga, Main Secretary of Bappenas.
All presentations related to IKN at the Indonesia Pavilion will be compacted through a panoramic interactive multimedia display that depicts the environment and the overall design of the capital city, one-on-one meetings to connect investors with private sector stakeholders, global financial institutions, and Indonesian International Partners aiming to discuss future investment plan.
Ministry of Investment/Investment Coordinating Agency (BKPM) Develops Online Single Submission (OSS) System to Accelerate Investment across Indonesia
Another activity present by the 10th week of the Indonesia Pavilion was the featuring of the potential investment in Indonesia. The Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) will carry out five priority sectors to encourage the acceleration of domestic investment ranging from tourism, renewable energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and mining. By 2022, the Ministry of Investment/BKPM targets the investment realization of IDR 1,200 trillion. This target is one of the Ministry of Investment / BKPM's efforts to achieve economic growth of 5.4% to 6% next year. Therefore, the Ministry of Investment / BKPM is currently encouraging the acceleration of investment in these five priority sectors.
"Indonesia currently has an increasing investment target every year. Therefore, Indonesia is also targeted to carry out various innovative movements. One of them is related to 5 priority sectors, including renewable energy and manufacturing, which are market opportunities in the Middle East. At the moment, Indonesia is also intensifying long-lasting electronic batteries and floating solar power plants. Expo 2020 Dubai is a wonderful opportunity to introduce these innovations. This opportunity can also attract investors to increase their trust to invest in our land," said Nurul Ichwan, Deputy of the Ministry of Investment / Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board.
In relation to investment, the Ministry of Investment/BKPM has also developed an administrative portal called Online Single Submission (OSS). This platform facilitates business licensing in order to increase competence and competitiveness. The purpose of establishing OSS is to help business owners and SMEs to receive business legality much faster. Entrepreneurs, both domestic and foreign companies, can get business permits more easily through the OSS system. Investors interested in investing in Indonesia are also able to invest more efficiently with no obstacles standing between them.
All activities from the Ministry of Investment/BKPM at the Indonesia Pavilion are compacted through investment clinics, one-on-one meetings, business forums, and various digital content that introduces the licensing system and Indonesia’s economic conditions. To this day, 28 international companies have been registered to participate in multiple activities from the Ministry of Investment/BKPM. Through this extraordinary opportunity, it is with high hope that Indonesia can accelerate investment, considering that Indonesia has various incredible potentials.
Numerous activities by the 10th week of the Indonesian Pavilion are mostly presented through thematic events in the form of business forums to provide information to the world as well as to attract new investors. The Indonesia Pavilion, which has now been visited by more than 390,000 visitors, provides an extraordinary opportunity for Indonesia to continue to introduce Indonesia's projections and potential to the world's eyes.
