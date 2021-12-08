Submit Release
Second EU-Japan EPA Progess report is out

Japan | Brussels, 8 december 2021

Under the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Facility Instrument, a Progress Report of the 2nd year of implementation of the EU-Japan EPA is now available.

It details the discussions and outcomes of all the bilateral Committees and Working Group meetings held throughout the second year of implementation i.e. from 1 February 2020 to 31 January 2021, and reviews the completed and outstanding issues on a chapter by chapter basis.

Despite a temporary trade reduction in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Japan was the seventh largest EU trading partner in terms of both exports and imports.

Thanks to increased awareness raising and customs and trade facilitation efforts of both the EU and Japan, there has been significant progress in the utilisation of the tariff preferences stipulated under the EU-Japan EPA in 2020.

The overall preference utilisation rate for EU goods imported into Japan reached 63.3% in 2020, compared with 53.5% in 2019.

Read the report

