A2P SMS Market Revenue Generation Strategy and SWOT Analysis 2021 | AMD Telecom, mBlox, OpenMarket, Syniverse

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A2P SMS Market Perspective 2021

Application-to-Person communication (A2P) SMS is a type of messaging in which a person receives messages from an application. Subscriber to application or application to subscriber short messaging service is referred to as A2P. PIN codes, one-time passwords (OTPs), notifications, chat bots or virtual assistants, appointment reminders, and marketing messages are all examples of A2P messaging. Because of its diverse applications, A2P SMS is used in practically every sector vertical, including entertainment, healthcare, retail, tourism, banking, and financial services. The increasing acceptance of A2P messaging in small, medium, and big organisations is driving the growth of the A2P SMS industry.

Companies Covered as part of this study include:-

FortyTwo Telecom AB, AMD Telecom S.A., Syniverse Technologies, LLC, Silverstreet BV, Ogangi Corporation, mBlox, Inc., Symsoft AB, Tanla Solutions Ltd., OpenMarket Inc., Optimizer International Group, Inc., and Angkor Data Communications Group Co. Ltd. Industry

SMS (application to person) is the abbreviation for application to subscriber or subscriber to application short messaging service. Notifications, alerts, promotional messages, polling contests, news, airline alerts, financial updates, and many other applications are available through the service. These services are commonly used in the BFSI sector for identification of online service users, banking notifications, crucial transaction alerts (due payment, balance statements, minimum balance requirements, etc.), SMS banking, and promotional efforts for new BFSI policies. These applications are expected to rise at a rapid pace, favourably influencing the growth of the BFSI segment in the A2P SMS market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the expanding e-commerce retail business is likely to create significant growth opportunities.

For example, NTT Communications Corporation launched A2P SMS International Hubbing Service that enables enterprises to send A2P SMS for marketing and authentication purposes to mobile subscribers overseas via short, secure routes. Moreover, the A2P SMS market, in the Asia Pacific, is witnessing robust growth due to the increasing demand for A2P by various industries, such as e-commerce, banking, and government. For example, in November 2020, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) selected Route Mobile to deploy the company's SMS Firewall Platform across Southern and Western Zones in India for significant monetization of international A2P traffic.

A2P SMS Market Taxonomy:--

On the basis of applications, the global A2P SMS market is classified into:

Customer relationship management services

Pushed Content Services

Interactive Services

Promotional campaigns

Others (Query and search based services)

On the basis of end users, the global A2P SMS market is classified into:

Retail

BFSI

Transportation and transit

Utilities

Education & Healthcare

Others (Media, Gaming and entertainment)

The aforementioned organisations' increased use of A2P SMS is likely to drive market expansion. SMS is the most cost-effective and traditional mode of communication, and it can be utilised for media and promotional purposes. For example, consumers are increasingly reliant on cellphones for a variety of activities. The growing integration of smartphones, as well as the growing number of smartphone users worldwide, are likely to provide significant impetus to the A2P SMS market. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India had about 502 million smartphone users in 2019, with that figure predicted to rise to 780 million by 2021. The global smartphone user base is expected to hit 3.8 billion by 2021.

Because of the increasing use of smartphones around the world, the demand for A2P SMS is predicted to rise at a quick pace, propelling the A2P SMS market growth. Furthermore, the market's expansion is being fueled by the rapid expansion of the worldwide telecom industry. Global telecom carriers have over 5 billion mobile subscribers, according to the GSM Association (GSMA). However, the main problem impeding the growth of the A2P SMS market is a lack of adoption as a result of the increasing prevalence of competing messaging programmes. Because of the introduction of competing messaging apps, consumers' reliance on text texts has declined significantly.