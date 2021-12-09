Global Formulation Development Outsourcing Market Size | Industry Report 2021-2026

Formulation Development Outsourcing Market Report

Formulation development is a major area of drug development that assists in determining the patentability, lifespan, and success of pharmaceutical products. It also includes pre-formulation activities, such as analytical assay development and characterization and excipient screening to enhance the solubility of products. It is generally outsourced to save time and expenses involved in the process. Formulation development outsourcing also offers advantages like compressing deadlines, accessing expertise and providing additional protection against product failure.

Formulation Development Outsourcing Market Trends:

The rising need to develop novel drugs on account of the growing patent expirations of several pharmaceuticals is driving the market. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cancer, asthma, arthritis, and Alzheimer’s disease is positively influencing the sales of new drugs. This, along with the rising need to minimize the risk and expenditure involved in the drug development, is propelling the market growth of formulation development outsourcing. Furthermore, major pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are partnering with outsourcing services in the early stage of the process. This, in confluence with the increasing healthcare expenditure and extensive investments in research and development (R&D), is contributing to the market growth.

Formulation Development Outsourcing Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Aizant Drug Research Solutions Private Limited, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Intertek Group plc, Irisys LLC (Recro Pharma), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Lonza Group AG, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Quotient Sciences, Syngene International Limited (Biocon Limited) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Service:

• Pre-formulation Services

o Discovery and Preclinical Services

o Analytical Services

• Formulation Optimization

o Phase I

o Phase II

o Phase III

o Phase IV

Breakup by Dosage Form:

• Injectable

• Oral

• Topical

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Oncology

• Genetic Disorders

• Neurology

• Infectious Diseases

• Respiratory

• Cardiovascular

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Government and Academic Institutes

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

