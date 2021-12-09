Agricultural Insurance Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Application And Industry Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

The global agricultural insurance market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a rapidly inclining revenue CAGR over the forecast

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report on global Agricultural Insurance market forecast to 2028 has been published recently by Reports and Data offering a comprehensive overview of latest and emerging trends in the industry. The report offers detailed insights on market size, market share, revenue growth, market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The report is curated with thorough research and is evaluated by experts in the industry. The data is well-presented in the form of diagrams, charts and other pictorial presentations. The report also provides details about top companies in the market. PICC, Zurich (RCIS), Chubb Limited, QBE Insurance, China United Property Insurance, American Financial Group, Prudential Financial, Axa XL, Everest Re Group, Fairfax Financial, Sompo International, CUNA Mutual, Agriculture Insurance Company of India, Tokio Marine, Diversified Crop Insurance Services, Farmers Mutual Hail, New India Assurance, and ICICI Lombard. are some of the key companies in the global market.

Market Dynamics:

The agricultural industry revenue has expanded significantly over the recent past. Factors such as rising demand for top quality food, rapid growth in the global population, increasing problems with water shortage and rising adoption of smart farming is boosting global market revenue growth. High adoption of organic fertilizers, increasing environmental awareness among farmers and consumers, adoption of modern techniques to enhance the crop yield and rising demand for top quality food are some key factors supporting market growth. Moreover, many market players are investing in research and development activities to develop and introduce eco-friendly products is expected to fuel growth of the global Agricultural Insurance market going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides details about every market player along with its global standing, financial position, business expansion ideas, license agreement and new product launches. The global Agricultural Insurance market is extremely competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. These market players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, joint ventures, partnerships to gain a robust footing in the market and enhance their product portfolio.

The report is curated using various analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis to help user understand about current market insights. The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regions:

Agricultural Insurance Market Segmentation:

Coverage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Multi-peril Crop Insurance (MPCI)

• Crop-hail Insurance

• Livestock Insurance

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Banks

• Insurance Companies

• Brokers/Agents

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Major Highlights of the Agricultural Insurance Market Report:

• A complete market overview

• An objective assessment of the Agricultural Insurance market’s growth trajectory during the forecast period

• Full coverage of the unprecedented changes in market dynamics during the pandemic era

• Market segmentation on both regional and global levels

• Projections of the historical, current, and forecast market size in terms of value and volume

• Closer look at the recent industry trends and developments

• Business growth strategies of key market players in the major regional markets

• Recommendations for new market entrants on strengthening presence in the global market

