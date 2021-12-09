The Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Grows With Increasing Prevalence Of Eye Disorders

Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Opportunities And Strategies – Global Market Forecast To 2030 Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Antiglaucoma Drugs Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing incidence and prevalence of glaucoma is expected to support the growth of the anti-glaucoma drugs market. Eye disorders such as glaucoma are becoming major causes of visual impairment and blindness globally. Globally, glaucoma ranks the second major cause of blindness after cataract. By 2050, an estimated 7.32 million people in the USA are expected to have primary open angle glaucoma (POAG), a rise from 3.15 million in 2015. Worldwide, the prevalence of glaucoma is increasing and is expected to affect 111.8 million people by 2040. The prevalence of open-angle glaucoma is reported to be highest in Africa and that of narrow-angle in Asia. The increasing incidence and prevalence of glaucoma is expected to drive the anti-glaucoma drugs market.

TBRC’s holiday sale has begun with discounts on ALL market research reports! Grab your deal now.

Drug manufacturers are developing new class of compounds called Rho-kinase inhibitors for the treatment of glaucoma. Rho-kinase pathway is an integral part of cellular functions such as contraction of vascular smooth muscle cells, organization of the actin cytoskeleton, cell adhesion and motility and gene expression. Rho-kinase inhibitors are different from widely used prostaglandin analogs because they target the outflow through trabecular meshwork rather than the uveoscleral outflow. Rho-kinase inhibitors have proved to decrease intraocular pressure by 25% to 30% with duration of action of 10 to 12 hours, which is more effective than the previous generation of drugs for this condition. Ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate in the form of eye drops is approved in Japan for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Netarsudil formulated as an ophthalmic solution is used to treat intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Read More On The Global Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antiglaucoma-drugs-market

Major players covered in the global antiglaucoma drugs industry are Allergen PLC., Novartis AG, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Akorn, Pfizer.

The global antiglaucoma drugs market size reached a value of nearly $5.19 billion in 2020 at a rate of -21.2%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is expected to reach $8.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.9% and $10.77 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

TBRC’s global antiglaucoma drugs market report is segmented by product type into alpha agonist, beta blockers, prostaglandin analogs, combined medication, others, by disease condition type into open-angle glaucoma, angle-closure glaucoma, normal-tension glaucoma, congenital glaucoma, other types of glaucoma, by type into hospital prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs.

Antiglaucoma Drugs Market - By Product Type (Alpha Agonist, Beta Blockers, Prostaglandin Analogs, Combined Medication), By Disease Condition Type (Open-Angle Glaucoma, Angle-Closure Glaucoma, Normal-Tension Glaucoma, Congenital Glaucoma), By Prescription Type (OTC Drugs, Prescription Drugs), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides antiglaucoma drugs market overview, forecast antiglaucoma drugs market size and growth for the whole market, antiglaucoma drugs market segments, and geographies, antiglaucoma drugs market trends, antiglaucoma drugs market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a sample of the global antiglaucoma drugs market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3522&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Diuretics Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Osmotic Diuretics, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors, Loop Diuretics, Thiazides & Thiazide-Like Diuretics, Aldosterone Antagonists), By Application (Hypertension, Glaucoma, Heart Failure, Kidney Stones), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Independent Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Oral), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diuretics-drugs-global-market-report

HP (High Potency) APIs Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Innovative HPAPI, Generic HPAPI), By Synthesis Type (Synthetic HPAPI, Biotech HPAPI), By Therapeutic Application (Oncology, Hormonal Disorder, Glaucoma), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hp-high-potency-apis-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Ophthalmology Drugs Market - By Type (Antiglaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Medication And Other Ophthalmological Drugs), By Prescription Type (OTC Drugs, Prescription Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Eye Health Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Drug Variation (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), And, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmology-drugs-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK, and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/