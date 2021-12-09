Commerce Cloud Market Statistics | Covid-19 Impact and Forecast 2027

AMR Logo

The report helps stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in the e-commerce sector, rise in need to optimize operational efficiency, rise in demand and focus of organizations toward optimized operational efficiency, and high adoption of cloud in small & medium enterprises drive the growth of commerce cloud market.

However, security threats and skepticism in using cloud-based solutions hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in need to manage multiple storefronts, growth in instances of business shifting online, technological enhancement with artificial intelligence, and machine learning are a few of the lucrative opportunities for the commerce cloud market.

With the rise in the number of internet users, the demand for the e-commerce sector is also high. Commerce cloud offer benefits, such as enhanced and strategic shopping experiences on all touch-point with reduced disruptions and delays, to the e-commerce sector. Moreover, commerce cloud also unifies digital commerce with inventories, pricing, products & promotion benefits, and also increases productivity by automated and centralized deliveries.

In addition, e-commerce companies offload all their IT operations while enabling the management and sharing of content across different categories, thereby driving the growth of the commerce cloud market.

The major challenge in the adoption of cloud system is the concern over data security. Cybersecurity is one of the major perimeters of cloud-based solutions. The lack of cybersecurity laws restricts the growth of the market as the data generated by commerce cloud is highly confidential. Therefore, it is essential to secure & maintain the privacy and information provided by customers or traders to enhance and improve the business. Moreover, the threat to data stores by cybercrimes on the cloud may hinder the growth of the commerce cloud market.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

• The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected almost all the industries across the globe. However, the pandemic is expected to boost online sales as customers are unable to make physical transaction due to mandatory lockdowns announced by governments across the globe.

• In addition, organizations are also expecting a change in consumer preference and thus expecting that the e-grocery will witness the highest growth, thus trying to invest in accelerating the digital transformation with the enterprise.

• Moreover, there is accelerated adoption of digital technologies in the areas of collaboration, supply chain, commerce, cloud, and others with the rise in demand for digital products and services to replace brick-and-mortar and in-person touchpoints.

Key Market Players:

• IBM Corp.

• Oracle Corp.

• SAP SE

• Salesforce.com Inc.

• BigCommerce Pty Ltd.

• Digital River Inc.

• Apttus Corp.

• Elastic Path Software Inc.

• Shopify Inc.

• Magneto Inc.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

