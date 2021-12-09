Hydroponics Market Size Projected To Reach $22.2 Billion By 2028 | Reports and Data

Hydroponics Market

Hydroponics’ initial and operational expenses are higher than normal soil culture. This factor is limiting the growth of the sector.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Hydroponics Market is foreseen to be valued at $22.2 Billion by 2028 from USD 9.5 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 11.3% through the estimated timeline. An agricultural technique—hydroponics is generally used for growing plants or crops in a soil-less medium, including a mineral water and nutrient solution. Hydroponics technique is gaining popularity in the overall agriculture sector due to the maximum yield obtained by using this certain technique. Furthermore, crops cultivation through hydroponics minimizes the external environmental effects on the growth of crops, as hydroponics offers controlled and precise environment conditions. Hydroponics adoption in agriculture further reduces the natural resources’ burden like water and land, since the water utilized in making the nutrient solution can be reused and recycled.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, many individuals showcased less interest towards outdoor food. With the key focus on food safety, the population worldwide have exhibited an inclination towards homemade/home cooking meals. This has caused many restaurants to shut down and put the food industry into jeopardy. During the pandemic, the hydroponic farming systems’ adoption rates are predicted to rise at an exponential rate.

Major vendors in the industry are AMHYDRO (U.S.); AeroFarms (U.S.); Emirates Hydroponics Farms (UAE); Freight Farms (U.S.); Heliospectra AB (Sweden); Signify Holding (the Netherlands); Argus Control Systems Limited (Canada); Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc. (U.S.); Terra Tech Corp (U.S.), and LumiGrow (U.S.).

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest industry possession in the year 2018, due to the rising hydroponics’ adoption in Australia, China, South Korea, and other countries. The APAC market is foreseen to rise significantly during the forecast period because of the growing popularity of urban hydroponic farms.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global dye sublimated apparel market on the basis of type, crop type, equipment, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Aggregate Systems

• Ebb & Flow Systems

• Drip Systems

• Wick Systems

• Liquid Systems

• Deep Water Culture

• Nutrient Film Technique

• Aeroponics

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• HVAC

• LED Grow Lights

• Irrigation Systems

• Material Handling

• Control Systems

• Others

Input Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Nutrients

• NPK

• Trace Minerals

• Others

• Grow Media

• Rockwool

• Perlite & Vermiculite

• Coco Fiber

• Others

Crop Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Vegetables

• Fruits

• Flowers

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o The U.K.

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• Rest of World

Key questions answered by the report

• At what rate will be the Hydroponics Market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2028?

• What are the key factors driving the Hydroponics Market?

• What would be the impact of the Hydroponics Market across different regions?

• What are the strategies adopted by players to enter the APAC region?

• What are the future growth strategies in the Hydroponics Market?

